Jeffrey Epstein's alleged woman on the right is not the "villain cartoon" depicted in the media, his friend told the Daily Mail.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing charges of allegedly finding and preparing underage girls for the late Epstein, adopted pets in the year after Epstein's suicide and is heartbroken that her friends have lost jobs due to her mere association with the defendant "Mrs. "

"Ghislaine is not Cruella de Vil," the friend told the tabloid newspaper. “She is being portrayed as this evil character and a cartoon villain, but it's nothing like that. She is a real person and is determined to prove her innocence despite the fact that she has been characterized as a kind of monster. "

Many victims have accused Maxwell, 58, of acting as Epstein's sinister repairman in the 1990s, procuring young girls for sexual abuse and convincing them to travel to his properties around the world.

Friends of British high society, who is scheduled to appear in court by video conference on Tuesday, have leapt to his defense since his arrest in New Hampshire last week, the Mail reported.

Pals had claimed that Maxwell had not seen Epstein in 15 years; that she had adopted a cat and dog after her death last year; and that she was not the one to introduce Prince Andrew, the billionaire child molester, as was widely reported.

The two met through socialite Lynn Forester de Rothschild, who made the presentation at a birthday party she hosted in 1999 for her British billionaire husband Sir Evelyn de Rothschild in the Hamptons, the friend told Mail.

"Ghislaine was not at that party. Lynn introduced Andrew to Epstein," said the friend. "It was about the money with Andrew and Epstein. Just wait and see. There is so much more to come out."

The friend said that Maxwell's romantic relationship with Epstein ended in 2001. They last saw each other at a party in 2005, when Maxwell had dated Ted Waitt, the billionaire founder of the Gateway computer.

"The reality is that Ghislaine's relationship with Epstein ended in 2001," the friend told the Mail. "In late 2002, early 2003, she was dating Ted and loved him deeply. Epstein was still trying to woo her, but she wasn't interested. "

Maxwell was transferred from cell to cell while detained at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center to protect her from attacks by inmates, the friend said. Initially, he also received paper clothing to prevent harm, although he has since been offered the traditional prison outfit.

Oxford-educated Maxwell faces a charge of six counts of sex trafficking minors and lying about the alleged crimes under oath. She faces up to 35 years in prison if found guilty.