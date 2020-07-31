Ghislaine Maxwell had & # 39; continuous sex & # 39; with young girls on the island of Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged mistress Ghislaine Maxwell used their private Caribbean island to host "constant" orgies and once flew in a group of European models to fulfill their sexual fetishes, an Epstein accuser claimed in recently released court documents.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein and Maxwell of abusing her, detailed the couple's sex-obsessed world in a 2016 statement in a civil case against Maxwell that was first made public on Thursday.

Giuffre testified that Maxwell had "continuous" sex with girls and women in front of her, some who she believed were as young as 15.

"There is only one blur of so many girls," Giuffre told Maxwell's attorneys when asked if he could name the girls he saw Maxwell have sex with.

“There were blondes, brunettes, redheads. They were all beautiful girls. I would say that the ages ranged from 15 to 21 years ".

When asked where he saw Maxwell having sex with other women, Giuffre said "100 percent" the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned his private island of Little St. James.

“The island was a place where orgies were a constant thing that took place. And again, it is impossible to know how many, "said Giuffre.

He added that he saw Maxwell having sex with women all over the island, by a swimming pool, near the beach, in small cabins and at Epstein's cabin.

"One occasion stands out," he said. "The models were, I think they were models, they were transferred. There were orgies being held outside the pool."

She said the girls were "beautiful, tall, some were blonde, some were sandy brown."

The girls, he said, spoke in a European language that he thought was Russian or Czechoslovak.

"Ghislaine, myself, Jeffrey, another girl in this blue, outdoors, I don't know what you want to call it. Cabana, that … it only fit one bed," he added.

Giuffre added that he traveled to Europe with the couple on several occasions and was trafficked with wealthy and powerful men, including Prince Andrew of England and high-powered lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Maxwell and Epstein constantly reminded powerful people they knew to warn them not to aggravate them, Giuffre testified.

"Jeffrey did much more of that than she did. But he definitely realized that we shouldn't cross boundaries with them, "he said.

The testimony was released as part of a huge cache of documents that were revealed Thursday in a now-settled defamation lawsuit that Guiffre filed against Maxwell.

Maxwell has been criminally charged with perjury for allegedly being under oath in the statements. She is also accused of acting as an Epstein sex trafficker and has pleaded not guilty.