Ghislaine Maxwell: Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate has been arrested, according to source

Maxwell was arrested and is expected to appear in court today, the person said. It is unclear where she was arrested or where her initial court appearance will take place.
Maxwell, whose whereabouts are unclear since Epstein's arrest last summer, has been investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for facilitating the recruitment of girls and women by Epstein. She has been named in multiple lawsuits by women who said they were abused by Epstein.
In the wake of Epstein's suicide in August 2019, public pressure has increased to support those who helped him, perhaps including Maxwell and a clique of young women who allegedly worked under his responsibility, not only for his actions, but also for their own actions. roles
In that investigation, Maxwell has remained an important target. She has denied wrongdoing, and in a statement has called at least one of her accusers "a liar."