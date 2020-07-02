Ghislaine Maxwell: Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate has been arrested, according to source

Maxwell was arrested and is expected to appear in court today, the person said. It is unclear where she was arrested or where her initial court appearance will take place.

Maxwell, whose whereabouts are unclear since Epstein's arrest last summer, has been investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for facilitating the recruitment of girls and women by Epstein. She has been named in multiple lawsuits by women who said they were abused by Epstein.

Before his death, Epstein faced allegations of running a trafficking firm in which he paid hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and property in Palm Beach worked with employees and associates to lure the girls to their residences and pay some of their victims to recruit other girls for abuse by them.

In the wake of Epstein's suicide in August 2019, public pressure has increased to support those who helped him, perhaps including Maxwell and a clique of young women who allegedly worked under his responsibility, not only for his actions, but also for their own actions. roles

In that investigation, Maxwell has remained an important target. She has denied wrongdoing, and in a statement has called at least one of her accusers "a liar."

