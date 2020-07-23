Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge decides to unveil documents in 2015 case against alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice





United States District Judge Loretta Preska verbally disclosed the documents in a conference call. It will give Maxwell's legal team a week to file an appeal of its decision, but ordered the court to have the documents ready to be released "within a week."

The now-unsealed documents include Maxwell's 2016 deposition related to the lawsuit in which he denies knowing whether Epstein had a plan to recruit underage girls for sex. Other documents include emails and statements from others, including Giuffre and anonymous women who also claim to have been abused by Epstein.

Preska ruled that various medical records included in court filings will remain sealed. In addition, she noted that the multiple anonymous women, "Jane Does," who accused Epstein of abuse but have not spoken publicly, will continue to have their identities removed in the documents.

In her ruling, she said that the public's right to access information outweighed Maxwell's "annoyance or shame". "In the context of this case, especially its allegations of sex trafficking of young girls, the court finds that any minor embarrassment or annoyance resulting from Ms. Maxwell's lack of testimony (…) is outweighed by the presumption of public access. " said. Maxwell, 58, was indicted by federal prosecutors in early July for allegedly helping to recruit, groom, and ultimately sexually abuse minors as young as 14 as part of an Epstein criminal enterprise that lasted for years. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to jail pending trial. Parts of the deposition were revealed last August, a day before Epstein committed suicide in his cell while awaiting trial for allegedly running a sex trafficking company. The charges against Maxwell, which were filed almost exactly a year after Epstein's arrest, also include two charges of perjury for comments he made during a legal deposition in April and July 2016 as part of the defamation case. During the deposition, Maxwell denied giving anyone a massage, specifically denied giving the minor-2 victim a massage, and said, "I didn't know that (Epstein) was having sexual activities with anyone when he was with him other than me. " When asked if Epstein had a "plan to recruit underage girls for sexual massage," he replied, "I don't know what you're talking about."

