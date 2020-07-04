Ghislaine Maxwell, Kevin Spacey, once sat on the thrones of Buckingham Palace

Ghislaine Maxwell might well wish she was still "queen for a day," legal jargon for an offer to cooperate on immunity.

In this newly released photo, the newly captured accused lady of the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein sits on the throne of Queen Elizabeth II during a private visit in 2002 to Buckingham Palace.

Next to him, on his own upholstered and luxuriously upholstered throne, is actor Kevin Spacey, who would face his own accusations of sexual assault in the UK and the US, though eventually they would all be removed.

The two visited the palace with former President Bill Clinton, a friend of Spacey's who has also endured a sex scandal of his own.

And they were all there in the palace at the invitation of Prince Andrew, the Telegraph reported Saturday, launching the surprising surprise, obtained by The Post.

Andrew, of course, has been accused by alleged "sex slave" Epstein Virginia Giuffre of sleeping with her at Maxwell's behest when she was only 17 years old.

The thrones seated by Maxwell and Spacey were used by the Queen for her 1953 coronation, and is considered a violation of royal protocol for anyone outside of Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh to sit on them, the Telegraph notes.

The Throne Room is only accessible through public visits to the palace or during state visits and official royal functions, the newspaper says.

Clinton, who was making the trip across the pond for an address prior to Britain's Labor Party, joined Maxwell for the excursion, aboard Epstein's private plane, nicknamed the "Lolita Express" for underage girls. often found on board.