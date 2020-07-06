Ghislaine Maxwell needs to avoid the "poor rich girl" act

What are we thinking about accessories? A walker, to the Harvey? A cane like Cosby?

Given that Ghislaine Maxwell so clearly worships the older men she rapes and precedes, it seems logical that she should limp to court like those two did, claiming a sudden onset of chronic illness.

After all, the advertising twist has already begun. Less than 48 hours after Maxwell's arrest, folks, seriously, who right now agrees to be friends with this monster? – He started screaming at the media.

Poor Ghislaine, they say. Forget about the untold numbers of children and teens who allegedly lured, groomed, trafficked in sex, and allegedly raped alongside her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein's global network of wealthy and powerful men.

No, Ghislaine is the real victim here. A poor, wealthy girl of 30, a newcomer to the United States after her beloved dad died in 1991, the family fortune disappeared.

"She used to sit and cry on her couch and say, 'They even took the silver spoons,'" a friend told The Post.

You couldn't invent it.

"A broken and damaged girl" is the description made by this same friend of Maxwell, whom Epstein "brainwashed, controlled" without mercy.

Brainwash, check, take: These are words that should only describe the real victims here, the children Maxwell allegedly hunted and acquired for Epstein's sex trafficking network, the youngest, 14 in a span of decades.

But of course, let's keep hearing about which victim Ghislaine Maxwell is. How he had the misfortune to fall in love with Jeffrey Epstein and how helpless he was under the heady spell of this pedophile and serial child rapist.

"I know she would have died to marry him," said a friend of Maxwell's to the Vanity Fair. "She would have done anything for him. He surpassed everyone and everything. "

Ladies, which of us cannot relate?

And since Maxwell just wanted Epstein to love her, impossible when your boyfriend is in love with children, she would endure all kinds of abuse. He was Epstein's beard in high society finery, his sweet, age-appropriate arm, while behind closed doors he was supposedly nothing more than a pimp. He was only interested in having sex with her if there was a boy involved.

Poor Ghislaine!

And so you don't think his year on the run was fun, oh no. Ghislaine Maxwell, you think, received death threats.

What type is not clear, they tell us. Just believe this is the truth and feel sorry for it.

"It is not a specific threat," her unidentified friend told Vanity Fair. "It is the volume of threats. These are credible threats. That is a term that the police use: credible threats. Then you take the appropriate measures."

If only Maxwell could have appealed. . . compliance with the law.

Now that he's finally in federal custody, let's reject Maxwell as the last refuge of the scoundrel: putting on the victim's cloak. If something is sacred in this case, it is victimization.

As survivor Annie Farmer told a federal judge in New York, two weeks after Epstein's suicide, Maxwell and Epstein "not only assaulted [my sister Maria], but as we have heard from many of the brave women here today , they stole it". dreams and their livelihood. "

Yes. This is what Maxwell is said to have stolen from boys and girls: the ability to feel safe again or to trust their own judgment. She stole her normal sexual development. She did sex not on love but on shame and depravity. Maxwell allegedly reduced these children to properties so that powerful men would degrade them as they wished.

She put together her gender to attract these girls. Mothers often tell their young children to find a woman if they ever get lost. Why? Because if a child needs help from a stranger, it is statistically safer to find a woman.

Ghislaine Maxwell, as we know, loved lost children for all the wrong reasons.

As a survivor said in the Netflix documentary "Filthy Rich: Jeffrey Epstein," one of Maxwell's favorite games was to put a girl in front of an older man and say, "How old do you think she is?"

Ghislaine Maxwell, friend of presidents and potentates, now turns her sad story of grief as the perpetual plus one, the price of admitting her dignity.

Consider this other standout detail, leaked from his camp: If Maxwell makes a deal, he will never give up on Prince Andrew.

"She always said she would never, ever say anything about him," Maxwell's friend Laura Goldman told The Guardian.

Does this sound like someone with an iota of remorse?

Like his old friend Harvey Weinstein, who leaked stories from his own "victimization" previous trial, the next will surely be an exclusive interview: What We Don't Know About the World's Most Wanted Woman.

According to Maxwell's pathetic existence in the shadow of terrible men, all that remains to be known has nothing to do with her.

It is only good for men who can name and shame, and the world will get rid of it.