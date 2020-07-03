Ghislaine Maxwell: Prosecution puts Epstein associate in a difficult situation

Maxwell is now in an extraordinarily difficult situation. The conduct charged in the indictment, including sexual exploitation and abuse of girls up to 14 years old, is abhorrent and will likely provoke zero sympathy from prosecutors, the jury or the judge. The evidence appears overwhelming, and includes, according to court documents filed by prosecutors, the testimony of "multiple victims (who) have provided detailed, credible and corroborated information" that is "supported (by) documents, records, testimony from contemporary witnesses and other evidence "; photographs linking Maxwell to Epstein and the sex trafficking network; and Maxwell's damning false statements made under oath during a 2016 deposition. Maxwell, 58, faces multiple charges that carry maximum sentences totaling 35 years.

Given these circumstances, Maxwell has three main options. First, she can fight the case. But the vast majority of federal cases, over 90%, result in convictions, which could send Maxwell to prison for much or all of his remaining life.

Second, you can try to reach a plea agreement with the SDNY where you admit guilt, do not testify against others, and receive a somewhat less sentence than if you were convicted at trial. But if I were to return to SDNY, where I worked for eight years, I would have no interest in giving a plea deal to an alleged child predator like Maxwell without requiring that person's cooperation to bring other potential conspirators to justice.

Which brings us to the third option: Maxwell could try to cooperate with the SDNY to save himself and minimize his possible sentence. The SDNY requires that prospective cooperators be clear about everything they know: all crimes the cooperator has committed, plus any crimes committed by others. If Maxwell cooperates successfully, he has the best chance of obtaining a substantially reduced sentence.

And if Maxwell follows that route of cooperation, anyone else who participated in Epstein's sex trafficking network should not sleep peacefully.

We don't yet know who else might be targeted by the SDNY, but prosecutors threw a tantalizing hint by endowing the Office's Public Corruption Unit case (as was the case with the original case against Epstein). I did sex trafficking cases when I was with the SDNY, and I know that these cases would generally be handled by the Organized and Violent Crime Unit (which includes the Human Trafficking Coordinators), not by the Public Corruption Unit, unless the case has the potential to involve public officials.

Maxwell's arrest is an important time for the many underage victims who continue to seek justice. And it could be a sinister turning point for others who helped Epstein and Maxwell carry out their alleged criminal operation, but who have so far evaded punishment.

Now, your questions:

Mary (North Carolina): Do state governor orders require public legal masks and executables?

Yes and yes Each state has a law or set of laws that empower governors or other designated officials to issue emergency health orders. We have already seen governors and other officials use these powers to issue stay-at-home orders, closing orders, and, more recently, partial reopening orders. At least 18 states, including California, New York, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania (plus the District of Columbia) have issued orders requiring people to wear face masks in public.

In theory at least, those orders could be challenged in court. But, given the generally broad laws empowering governors to administer public health and safety, the courts will likely give governors broad freedom to issue face mask orders. The key question in court would likely be whether facial mask orders reasonably promote public health and safety, and the science is clear as to what they do.

Violation of a mandatory face mask order could be punished by injunctive relief (requiring the closure of businesses that violate the orders), fines, or, in some states, arrest and prosecution.

William (California): Given the current coronavirus pandemic, has the Trump administration changed its legal position to nullify the entire Affordable Care Act?

No. On the contrary, the Trump Administration is now fully committed to its legal position that all ACA, including protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions, should be removed.

The Supreme Court has awarded "certiorari," meaning it has agreed to hear and decide on a challenge to the ACA brought by a group of Republican governors after the individual mandate (the financial penalty for not having insurance) was reduced to zero. by Congress The case will be heard in the next court mandate, which begins in October 2020.

The challengers argue that, without the individual mandate, the entire ACA must be shot down; ACA advocates respond that, even without an individual mandate, the rest of the law can and should remain intact.

Some officials, including Attorney General William Barr, urged the administration to modify its position and not argue that the entire law should be repealed. But that argument apparently did not prevail, as the administration filed its brief with the Supreme Court, arguing that "the rest of the ACA should not be allowed to remain in effect."

Dave (Washington): Can the president still forgive Roger Stone, or someone? Doesn't the Constitution remove Trump's power to forgive, now that he's been charged?

Yes, Trump can forgive Stone, and no, Trump has not lost his power to forgive because he was charged.

But the confusion here is common and understandable. Article II of the Constitution establishes that the President "shall have power to grant deferrals and pardons for crimes against the United States, except in cases of dismissal." Read in a way, this provision might seem to say that after the President is impeached by the House, he loses the power to issue pardons. But read in another way, it says that the President can issue pardons for criminal offenses but not for impeachment.

The last reading is correct. While a president can forgive a crime, he cannot forgive impeachment. In other words, the President has no power to impeach. For example, if a federal judge committed a bribe, the President could forgive the judge on one count of criminal bribery, but the President was unable to avoid or reverse the judge's charge. In fact, no president has forgiven or even attempted to forgive an impeachment official.

There is nothing in our legal system that strips a president of the power of forgiveness (or any power) solely upon the removal of the House (although, of course, if he is condemned in the Senate, the President loses his post and all his powers). In fact, President Bill Clinton pardoned dozens of people after the House removed him in 1998, and Trump has issued pardons since his removal in 2019. So, even though Trump has been removed, he still retains full constitutional power. to grant pardons.

*********************

Three questions to see this week:

1. Will more governors issue orders requiring facial masks in public places, and will any of these orders face a legal challenge?

2. How will the Supreme Court decide Trump's tax return cases?

3. Will Trump grant Stone a pardon before Stone must surrender to prison on July 14?