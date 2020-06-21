Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly hid from the feds in Paris

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "lady", Ghislaine Maxwell, reportedly fled to his native France.

The fleeing socialite has taken refuge in a luxurious Paris apartment as the FBI investigates her connection to the convicted billionaire pedophile and suspected sex trafficker, The Sun reported Saturday.

Reportedly, 58-year-old Maxwell, who has kept an extremely low profile since 2016, lives in a lavish and luxurious home in a haughty neighborhood near the Champs-Elysées and a five-minute drive from Epstein's multi-million dollar apartment in the city, according to the sun.

"Ghislaine moves places every month to keep private investigators out of her line and stays in the residences of trusted colleagues and contacts," a source told the tabloid newspaper.

Maxwell has been charged in civil lawsuits with hiring youth for Epstein. He has stayed in France during the coronavirus pandemic and plans to try to stay in his home country to avoid possible extradition, the source told The Sun.

"She wants to stay in France as long as she can to take advantage of the extradition laws," the source said.

Maxwell's attorney earlier this month filed a court filing in a fight to keep sealed court documents about his sex life secret.

While Epstein died weeks after being charged with child sex trafficking, Maxwell has been named a co-defendant in multiple civil lawsuits filed by alleged Epstein victims.