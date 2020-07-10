Ghislaine Maxwell requests bail while awaiting trial

"She did not flee, but left the public eye, with the understandable purpose of protecting herself and those close to her from the media and online care and her very real harm: the people close to her have suffered the loss of jobs, job opportunities and reputational damage simply because of knowing her, "wrote their attorneys, Mark S. Cohen and Jeffrey S. Pagliuca.
A bond hearing in his case is scheduled for July 14.
Rather than being held in jail while awaiting trial, her attorneys suggested that she be released on bail, which would include a $ 5 million personal recognition bond, travel restrictions, and home confinement with GPS monitoring at a residence in the Southern District of New York. They did not specify where it could reside.
Prosecutors have said in court documents that Maxwell should be denied bond because "he poses an extreme risk of flight," citing his wealth, foreign citizenship, and that "he has been effectively hidden for about a year," since Epstein's arrest in July 2019..
Maxwell's attorneys disputed that characterization. "Far from 'hiding', he has lived in the United States since 1991, has litigated civil cases stemming from his alleged ties to Epstein, and has not left the country even once since Epstein's arrest a few years ago. year, despite being aware of the pending and highly publicized criminal investigation, "they wrote.
They also claimed that Maxwell, through his attorneys, has been in "regular contact" with federal prosecutors since the day after Epstein's arrest through his own arrest earlier this month. A spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney's office, Nicholas Biase, declined to comment on that claim.
In their report, Maxwell's attorneys also anticipated the legal arguments they plan to make regarding the indictment, which focus on a non-prosecution agreement that Epstein signed with federal prosecutors in Miami in 2007 that appeared to immunize "potential co-conspirators. Epstein's. " "
When Epstein himself was charged, New York federal prosecutors said they believed the Florida settlement did not restrict his office from prosecuting him, but his attorneys argued otherwise. That dispute was not resolved because Epstein died in prison while awaiting trial.