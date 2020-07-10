Ghislaine Maxwell requests bail while awaiting trial





"She did not flee, but left the public eye, with the understandable purpose of protecting herself and those close to her from the media and online care and her very real harm: the people close to her have suffered the loss of jobs, job opportunities and reputational damage simply because of knowing her, "wrote their attorneys, Mark S. Cohen and Jeffrey S. Pagliuca.

They said that Maxwell, 58, accused by New York federal prosecutors for his alleged role in conspiring with Epstein to recruit, groom and sexually abuse girls under the age of 14 between 1994 and 1997, has not been in contact with Epstein for More than a decade. Maxwell "vigorously denies the charges," his lawyers wrote Friday, adding that "sometimes the simplest point is the most critical: Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein."