Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to Brooklyn federal detention center

Maxwell, who was indicted last week by federal prosecutors in New York for her alleged role in conspiring with Epstein to recruit, groom, and sexually abuse girls under the age of 14, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday, July 2. She was transported to the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, according to Prison Office spokesman Justin Long. He declined to comment further.

A Maxwell attorney, Christian Everdell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Maxwell, 58, has previously denied wrongdoing.