Ghislaine Maxwell waits in New York this week to be processed

Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to be transferred earlier this week to the Southern District of New York for her next court appearance, according to a new letter filed by federal prosecutors on Sunday night.

Maxwell, 58, is currently in the Merrimack County Jail, a medium security facility 20 miles from the luxurious home where she was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire.

Federal prosecutors consulted with Maxwell's attorneys and they both want the indictment and bail hearing to take place on Friday, according to the letter to Judge Alison J. Nathan.

"The Government has consulted with the defense attorney, Christian Everdell, Esq., Who has requested that the charges reading, the initial appearance and the bail hearing in this matter take place on July 10, 2020," the letter says.

The government and the defense attorney also requested time to discuss an order of protection with the judge before Maxwell appears in court.

"Such an order of protection will be necessary to facilitate the production of discoveries and at the same time protect, among other things, the privacy and identity of third parties, including victims of the conduct accused in the prosecution," the letter says.

British high society may be detained at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention, according to police sources.

Maxwell's former lover, the late Jeffrey Epstein, committed suicide in August in a Manhattan cell while awaiting a new case of sex trafficking.

Maxwell was arrested on a six-count Manhattan federal indictment for allegedly recruiting underage girls for Epstein.