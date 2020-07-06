Ghislaine Maxwell will plead guilty and will begin to cooperate 'soon', predicts former prosecutor

Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes predicted on Monday that the accused Mrs. Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell will plead guilty and begin cooperating soon.

"Ghislaine Maxwell is perhaps the last person left in the Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy that we know of," Hakes told "Fox & Friends."

Hakes said Maxwell is seeking a mandatory 10-year minimum sentence and a maximum life sentence. Hakes said Maxwell will likely cooperate "soon," even in revealing the names of other people involved in the alleged sex trafficking network.

Hakes doubted that Maxwell refused to cooperate, considering the possible sanctions he faces.

"She has to do that 10-year minimum every day and has grown as a spoiled and spoiled woman. There is no way she would even consider going to jail for that long."

Meanwhile, actress Rose McGowan is asking that Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton be arrested next for their alleged ties to the late Epstein.

"Now find Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew," McGowan tweeted on Friday, just a day after Maxwell was captured by the FBI and New York police in a rural New Hampshire town where he was hiding.

The actress's tweet was accompanied by a photo of Harvey Weinstein, Epstein and Maxwell standing next to each other with a red X on their faces.

Maxwell faces multiple charges of sexual abuse stemming from an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy involving underage girls. In a six-charge indictment revealed after his arrest, prosecutors allege that Maxwell lured minors to travel to Epstein's multiple residences, including a multi-story apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, his residence in Palm Beach, Florida. , and his ranch in Santa Fe., NM – and to Maxwell's London home.

After Maxwell's arrest, Audrey Strauss, the United States' acting interim prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, said that she would "welcome Prince Andrew to speak to us."

Hakes said that while each charge is an indictment, Maxwell likely faces an overwhelming amount of evidence against him in the case.

"I think the United States Attorney's office has a lot of evidence against him. There are at least three victims who tell similar stories. It has been speculated in the media that Ghislaine Maxwell has a video of some of these sexual assaults that have taken place over the years, if that is true she will provide it to the United States Attorney's office, "said Hakes. .

"I think he will plead guilty because they have everything they need from him to blame them."