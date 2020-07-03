Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest shakes small town in New Hampshire

BRADFORD, NH – Ghislaine who?

Locals in the sleepy, rural town of Bradford, New Hampshire, say it was "exciting" to learn that an infamous socialite chose her forest cave to hide in, even if some did not know who Ghislaine Maxwell was before her arrest there on Thursday. .

"I wouldn't know her if she kicked me," said a host at local restaurant Suna.

"However, it is quite exciting," he said of the case, which has captured international headlines.

Early Thursday morning, Maxwell's year on the run was halted when Jeffrey Epstein's former friend and recruiter accused of child sexual abuse was ripped from the bucolic mansion where he had hidden on East Washington Road and arrested by FBI officials. . and NYPD.

She had bought the million-dollar property in the small town of 1,600 people with cash under a "carefully anonymized LLC" in December last year, federal prosecutors said, but neighbors never saw it.

"There were some footprints in the snow over the winter from someone I guess was walking," said a neighbor, whose property borders Maxwell's.

"But I never saw anyone."

News of Maxwell's high-profile arrest spread throughout Bradford and the surrounding cities and soon became the hottest gossip in the area.

From the local Dunkin & Donuts on Bradford's East Main Street to the lakeside taverns in nearby Sunapee, everyone had something to say about Maxwell's arrest.

"Someone said they saw an FBI guy with his badge at the convenience store," a local waitress told The Post as other employees complained to discuss the story.

"Why would she come here? Of all places, "said the woman.

A resident who maintains an office en route to the Maxwell complex marveled at her decision to choose Bradford as her hideout.

"It's great, but we don't know anything," he said. "We have never seen her."

Locals said Bradford "is nothing fancy" and pointed to some neighboring cities as possible places that a high society like Maxwell would have liked to frequent.

In the city of New London, a boutique worker said that she had had "some British clients" but could not say with certainty if any of them was Maxwell or her UK concierge.

While most residents were excited to be a part of such a huge international history, with some posed posing for photos at the mouth of Maxwell's driveway, their next-door neighbor was less than excited to see his life. quiet so disturbed.

"I wish it would happen somewhere else," he said.