Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys ask judge to prevent prosecutors from publishing evidence in criminal case to push civil lawsuits

A judge is likely to decide Tuesday whether or not to ban accusers from Jeffrey Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell from publishing evidence related to Maxwell's criminal trial on the Internet in a bid to push his pending civil lawsuits.

While Maxwell's attorneys sought to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the secrecy rules, typical for a sexual abuse case, in which both parties agree to keep the evidence confidential before trial, the attorneys were unable to commit to extending the rules. to state witnesses. Several of those witnesses were underage girls when they allege that Maxwell helped recruit them into a plan that resulted in continued sexual abuse at the hands of her and Epstein.

Lawyers for British high society, which faces six charges of child sex trafficking, wrote a letter to the court on Monday urging the judge to prevent victims or their lawyers from disclosing any information on the Internet or elsewhere, including "naked, partially naked. " or images, videos or other representations of sexualized individuals. "

Maxwell's attorneys cited the ongoing civil litigation between Maxwell and "many of the government's potential witnesses," saying that numerous potential witnesses and their attorneys have already publicly commented on the case.

"There is substantial concern that these individuals will seek to use discovery materials to support their civil cases and future public statements," the attorneys wrote.

Last week, the judge in a civil lawsuit already settled against Maxwell since 2015 decided to withdraw most of the documents in the dispute, despite the fact that his lawyer argued that the sealed documents could "inappropriately influence potential witnesses or alleged victims. "

His lawyers were given a week to appeal the decision, but the court is ready to make the dump of documents available within the week.

Maxwell's trial in the highly publicized case is scheduled to begin in July 2021 in federal Manhattan.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges that she recruited and aided Epstein's abuse of three girls in the 1990s.

