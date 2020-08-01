Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys say Jeffrey Epstein's victim & # 39; cried rape & # 39;

An alleged sex slave of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell was also raped as a child, a claim that British socialite lawyers in disgrace did their best to discredit, court records show.

Maxwell's attorneys accused Virginia Giuffre, now 36, of making "false" rape allegations to the Palm Beach police when she was a teenager, about a year before she met Maxwell and Epstein.

The tactics, which included forcing Giuffre to reveal his full medical history, arose in a treasure trove of recently revealed court documents in a civil defamation case now settled in 2015.

In addition to accusing Giuffre of "crying rape" as a child, Giuffre's representatives suggested that police records were wrongly obtained to begin with.

"Police reports documenting the sexual assault of children are not publicly available in Florida," a Giuffre lawyer wrote to his opposition. “Your failure to respond to these requests indicates that the police may report that you trusted. . . they were acquired by inappropriate means by the individual who provided it. "

Maxwell's attorney also required Giuffre's medical records dating back to 1999, according to court documents. These included the names of 15 medical professionals, including a psychiatrist in Australia, where Giuffre now lives with her husband and three children.

Giuffre has claimed that Maxwell, 58, sexually assaulted her and made her an Epstein sex slave, starting when she was 15 years old. She has repeatedly claimed that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times between 2001 and 2002, an accusation vehemently denied by royalty.

Maxwell, 58, who also denies wrongdoing, was arrested last month in New Hampshire and is awaiting trial in a Brooklyn lockdown.

Another treasure trove of documents related to Maxwell's sex life and his alleged crimes that was scheduled to be released on Monday will be kept secret, an appeals court ruled Friday. The documents will be kept secret until September 22, when the Second Circuit Court of Appeals hears Maxwell's appeal.