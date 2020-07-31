Ghislaine Maxwell's campaign to undermine Epstein's victim revealed

Based on newly revealed court documents, Ghislaine Maxwell found a vile and soulless representation.

In a never-before-seen 2016 statement, Maxwell's attorney Laura A. Menninger directed an aggressive questioning of Virginia Giuffre, who has always maintained that Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused and trafficked her since she was a minor. age.

It was no accident that Maxwell's team chose a lawyer to go after Giuffre. In a particularly brutal line of questions, one designed to break Giuffre's resolve, Menninger asks a version of this a dozen times:

"Shall I ask you to name a single time during which Ghislaine Maxwell, acting alone, told you to have sex with someone else?"

In each case, Giuffre responds as best he can, naming names when pressed: Prince Andrew, Bill Richardson, Alan Dershowitz. Giuffre also makes it clear that Maxwell instructed her, sometimes alone and sometimes with Epstein, to have sex with her wealthy and powerful friends or participate in orgies. Other times, Maxwell and Epstein sexually abused Giuffre, and Giuffre provides locations, intimate descriptions of Maxwell's body, and humiliating details.

But since only a lawyer can do it, Menninger acts as if Giuffre refuses to answer his questions. Reading these transcripts is outraged. Take these exchanges, edited for length and clarity:

Q: Please name a person with whom Ghislaine Maxwell has ordered you to have sex?

A: (Written up)

Q: What words did Ghislaine Maxwell use when speaking to you and asking you to have sex (redacted)?

A: We are sending you a gentleman. We want you to show him a good time. We want you to do exactly what you would do for Jeffrey with him. Keep him happy. I can't remember his exact words, and I'm not going to put words in my mouth to make it sound like what he said. But it was all along those lines.

Q: Okay. Name the other politically connected and financially powerful people that Ghislaine Maxwell told you to have sex with?

A: Again, I am going to say "them" because it was. I was instructed to go to George Mitchell, Jean Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, another prince I don't know his name. A guy who owns a hotel, a really big hotel chain, I can't remember what hotel it was.

Of course, it is the job of an attorney to do whatever it takes for his client. But does Giuffre sound like a hostile witness to you? Does she really sound worthy of this treatment?

Then:

Q: He cannot recall a single instance in which Ghislaine:

A: I have to –

Q: Excuse me. In which only Ghislaine Maxwell told you to have sex with someone else:

A: I have to –

Q: – Right?

This continues until Giuffre's attorney objects.

"I have given you the names of the people Ghislaine herself has told me to be trafficked with, along with Jeffrey Epstein, okay? Giuffre says." She was the one who brought me Jeffrey Epstein on the first place".

Purely as a tactical measure, displaying a hint of sympathy would have been smart. But no. Menninger expresses nothing but detachment when Giuffre talks about being sexually abused at age 11, running away from home, being sexually exploited by a 67-year-old man when she was a 13-year-old fugitive, and burning her journal as an adult because "I was Tired of going through this shit, the fear that Epstein and Maxwell instilled in him, while reminding Giuffre of how powerful and connected they were, of the anxiety attacks that she suffers to this day that leave her vomiting and unable to breathe. , from her suffering marriage, how scared she is still for the safety of herself and her family.

Clearly, there is nothing Giuffre thinks Maxwell would not do to shut her up. Take this exchange, in part:

Menninger: Where is the original of the photograph that has been widely circulated in the press with Prince Andrew?

Giuffre In the home of some family. . . My nephews live in that house.

Menninger: What are their names?

Giuffre I will not give you the names of my nephews.

Menninger: What is the home address?

Giuffre Why would you want that? . . . I'm not going to give you the address of my nephews' residence.

Menninger: Did you ask your nephews or someone else to search for those boxes in response to the discovery requests we issued in this case?

Giuffre They are my nephews. I would never let them look at them.

Wow. Again: how could a woman not be sensitive to the nature of Giuffre's evidence? Giuffre said Maxwell took sexually explicit photos of him.

"You should ask your client," says Giuffre. "She has a lot of them."

This statement, which is now four years old, is finally public. We have long known the names of some of these famous men and what kinds of monsters are working here, but we have never been aware of how deeply Giuffre, in such a brave and stoic public, the face of this case, has really suffered.

Imagine how many other Virginia Giuffres are out there.

Now that Maxwell is in custody, let's hope he's subject to ruthless interrogation.