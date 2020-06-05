Ghostbusters Day 2020 Delayed In Light Of Black Lives Matter Protests

Ghostbusters The day, which takes place annually on June 8 to coincide with the original film's release date in 1984, has been delayed out of respect for Black Lives Matter's continued protests. the Ghostbusters The franchise remains one of the enduring favorites of the 1980s, and is celebrated by fans around the world every June. But it won't take place on that date this year, as a result of gloomy humor in the US. USA And all over the world.

The celebration has gained momentum in recent years, and was the largest in 2019, to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary. The franchise has spawned a sequel, as well as an animated series and a women-only reboot that was released to mixed reviews in 2016. A second sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which ignores the restart, was due to launch in July this year, but was delayed until March 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic. That film will feature the majority of the original cast members, including Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver. However, the main cast is made up of newcomers Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Logan Kim and Carrie Coon. The film will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, the director of the original film.

And while the fans waited to celebrate Ghostbusters This coming Monday, the official Twitter account for the Ghostbusters The franchise has dropped the news that the celebration will be delayed this year. They have decided to postpone the event due to the Black Lives Matters protests that have swept the world. The statement says that while the event will take place at a later date, they don't think it's appropriate to hold a celebration at such a bleak time. You can see the tweet below.

The news of the delay should come as no surprise to anyone who has been following the protest action. Several high-profile film companies and actors, such as John Boyega, have lent their support to the Black Lives Matter cause, so for once corporations appear to be reading the room and are showing they understand that now is not the time to be distracted. .

The people behind the delay Ghostbusters Day followed suit and realized that this is not the best time to celebrate a pop culture phenomenon. The move is smart and means that people protesting for justice are listened to, without the news cycle being diluted by something that, at first glance, is trivial these days. There is no rescheduled date for the celebration yet.

Source: Ghostbusters/Twitter

