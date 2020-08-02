Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees kneels during the anthem for the second time

After Giancarlo Stanton knelt down during the national anthem before the Yankees' second game of the season, the slugger said he intended to keep the protest going throughout the season.

He did it again before Saturday night's game against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Hicks joined Stanton for the first time, and the couple said they were protesting racial inequality. Hicks was out of the lineup Saturday and not on the field before the game.

Explaining his decision July 25 in Washington, D.C., Stanton said he knelt "only to show that we are still in this fight." [I] just wanted to reiterate that you cannot lose. It is important to keep this movement forward with a simple message, [then] go out and play. I thought it was the right thing. "

Saturday was the first time that Stanton or any other Yankee did it again.

"Many of my teammates have not experienced some of the things that I have," Stanton said last weekend. "Some have. [I] I just give you a little idea of ​​the daily life we ​​have been growing through. I would say that now it is a little different because we are popular, more aware, but at the same time, you cannot forget how things got. here ".

Stanton also added that he wanted to "take the heat" in the future, and not his teammates.