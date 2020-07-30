Gianni Infantino: Swiss special prosecutor opens criminal proceedings against FIFA president

Stefan Keller, who was appointed as "extraordinary prosecutor" on June 29, 2020 to review the criminal complaints against the two men, has found signs of criminal conduct related to the meetings.

Infantino, who has been in charge of FIFA since February 2016, has denied wrongdoing.

Lauber, who has been Attorney General since 2012, offered to resign last week after a Swiss federal court found that he covered a closed-door meeting with Infantino in June 2017 and lied to supervisors as his office investigated corruption around the governing body of world football.

Lauber, 54, denied lying and officially submitted his resignation Tuesday.