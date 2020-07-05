Gianno Caldwell: Trump, not Biden, has improved black lives

I celebrated New Year's Eve in Ghana, Africa. I grew up poor with a mother addicted to drugs, but I started this decade far from the south side of Chicago and among some of the most "elite" black people in the world.

With me was one of my best friends, Nate, an executive at one of the world's largest technology companies and a former attorney for the Obama administration; her brother-in-law, a Harvard graduate neurosurgeon; a billionaire whose house party we all attended to ring in 2020; and many Hollywood celebrities such as Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker.

This was to be the beginning of the best year of our lives.

In the United States, African Americans were experiencing the best economy we have ever seen: unemployment for our racial group was the lowest in recorded history, black wages rose rapidly for the first time in decades, and people who had been out of work at They were hired long-term and suddenly were able to take their families on vacation for the first time in years.

President Trump's policies made this possible.

Tax cuts and rapid GDP growth meant that companies felt financially stable for the first time in a decade, and public confidence in our economy has never been so high. Trump's reelection was at cruise control. Even Democrats were willing to admit that the chances of Trump losing were slim.

No one could have predicted what would happen next.

Since COVID-19, almost all of the economic benefits of the Trump presidency have evaporated. Unemployment has risen again, reaching numbers closer to the end of the Great Depression, and has impacted, as it has in every recession in the United States, more African Americans.

All this is combined with the race problems that still affect our country and the incessant media narratives that Trump "is racist." In some cases, these wounds have self-inflicted, such as in Trump's recent retweeting of a white supremacist video that used racist language, which the president later claimed he had not heard.

The black vote will be the deciding vote this year. And right now, it looks like Joe Biden is for the taking. This is despite Biden's history, which is riddled with policies that have historically and devastatingly deprived African Americans of rights.

For example, the 1994 crime law, which Biden helped the author when he was a senator, encouraged local police departments to lock up as many black people as possible, creating the massive incarceration of African-Americans, along with more prison cells and more aggressive police.

Additionally, Biden was responsible for a provision in the 1986 crack law that came to be seen as one of the most racial sentencing policies in history: a rule that treated crack cocaine as significantly worse than cocaine powder and ended disproportionately punishing Africans. Americans and sending them to prison, but saving white Americans who generally used cocaine.

Nor should we forget the racially charged language that Biden has used on numerous occasions, including the notion that if he does not vote for him "he is not black." But politicians on both sides of the aisle have used offensive language, and what matters most, in my opinion, are deeds rather than words.

Personally, I disagree with everything President Trump says or does, and I often find myself on national television as a conservative expert who says exactly that. But I'd be lying if I didn't tell you that Trump has been one of the most shocking presidents for African-Americans from a political perspective, and that's what matters.

I often say that black lives don't matter to Democrats, black votes matter to them.

He supported the First Step Law, which released thousands of people from prison (90 percent of whom were black). He has promoted "opportunity zones" that incentivized private investment in underserved communities, and also increased federal funding to historically black colleges and universities by 17 percent, a total exceeding $ 100 million, more than any other president in the history.

Meanwhile, the Obama administration infamously withdrew a two-year Bush administration program that annually financed $ 85 million directly to these precious institutions.

As I mention in my book, "Taken for Granted," during the 2016 election, Trump did something few Republicans had the courage to do: He targeted the black vote and spoke directly on African-American issues.

He was not afraid to say "something wrong" (and, yes, sometimes he did) while achieving the ultimate goal of creating real dialogue and opportunities in communities ignored by both sides. In return, he received only 8 percent of the overall black vote, and 12 percent of black men.

In comparison, 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney garnered 6 percent of the black vote.

But after three years in office, having met so many issues for black voters, Trump's support among black men had risen to 24 percent, according to a February poll.

Although polls now look bad for Trump, I often remind people that polls don't vote, and we're still four months away from election day. At the same time, Trump cannot afford to sit on the sidelines or be complacent about the black vote.

President Trump and Republicans have complied for the black community on tangible policies that have had a positive impact, something that Democrats never did.

Trump needs to remind African Americans of what he has accomplished and contrast it with Biden's record of failure, mass incarceration, and racial language. I often say that black lives don't matter to Democrats, black votes matter to them. And the lack of party-specific policies that benefit African-Americans demonstrates how much they take their votes for granted.

