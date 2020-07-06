Gianno Caldwell urges Chicago mayor to accept Trump's help after bloody weekend: stop "playing politics"

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell called on Democratic leaders to accept President Trump's offer and allow federal intervention to quell crime that invades city streets.

"People ask, pray, they want something to happen in the city of Chicago," Caldwell, a Chicago native, host of "Overtime Overtime" Harris Faulkner said Monday.

Caldwell, who hosts "The New Battle For Chicago" on Fox Nation, made the comments after the city reported an alarmingly violent and deadly weekend on July 4, with more than 67 people shot and at least 13 killed, including a 7 year old boy. girl and a boy of 14 years.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND MARKED FOR VIOLENCE IN CHICAGO

New York also saw a bloody holiday weekend, reporting that at least three people died in shootings overnight.

Trump reacted to the shooting in a cheep Sunday afternoon. “The crime numbers for Chicago and New York are way above that. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 died. The shootings increased significantly in New York, where people demand that @NYGovCuomo AND @NYCMayor act now. Federal government ready, willing and able to help, if asked!

Caldwell pleaded with the Chicago leadership to put politics aside and prioritize the safety of its residents.

"I am passionate about this for a reason. The reason is that city officials who owe Chicagoans so much have failed them," he said.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE ERUPTS DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND, AT LEAST 67 SHOT AND 13 KILLED

"Now, we have a president who is reaching out to the people of Chicago, the people of New York, saying, 'I want to help,' and they're playing politics because he's a Republican."

"The people of Chicago need help and they need it right away," Caldwell said. "They can't wait for the elections because of the possibility of a Democratic president. They need help now."

President Trump criticized Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in a letter on June 26 about the gun violence that has plagued the city in recent years, accusing both Democrats of putting "their own political interests ahead of lives, security and fortune. " of your own citizens. "

Both Democratic leaders rejected Trump's offer of federal aid, and Lightfoot replied that she "doesn't need leadership lessons from Donald Trump."