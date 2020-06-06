Giant owners participate in virtual team meeting on racial injustice

Conversations about football came to the fore this week as new head coach Joe Judge used his virtual team meeting with the Giants on Friday to discuss the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent protests across the country against racial inequality and police brutality against Africans. Americans

The meeting not only included Judge and his players. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch participated, The Post Has Learned, in order to listen to and understand the issues being discussed, and the thoughts and emotions of those who log into the meeting remotely from across the country.

This was not the first time that Judge and his players spoke on these topics. Judge held conversations with players throughout the week and called a meeting on Friday to specifically share his thoughts and hear what his players think and feel. Mara and Tisch listened.

Having property involved is crucial, given the events of the past few years, when Colin Kaepernick was effectively barred from the NFL after he knelt before the games, during the national anthem, to protest racial inequality and police brutality against blacks.

The Giants, in a statement released last week, said: "George Floyd's mindless death is the kind of tragedy we have seen too often for too long. Over the past week, our players and coaches have talked about the pain , pain, frustration and anger. "

The statement went on to say, “We continue to talk about what we can do to help unite and heal and, most importantly, create real opportunities and meaningful change. As citizens we have a responsibility to work constructively. What we do to make a difference is the most important thing. We have the capacity to advocate for social justice and sustained change. "

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last Monday as a result of Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was eventually charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting Floyd's murder.

The giant players have not been silent amid the protests. Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard were part of a group of NFL players who created and published a powerful video on Thursday, demanding NFL action. A day later, Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a response video, admitted, "We were wrong not to have listened to NFL players before."

Last week, Barkley posted a photo of him in Photoshop wearing a soccer jersey that said "I can't breathe," a reminder of what Floyd said over and over as he died. On Wednesday, Barkley took to Twitter to post, “The protests are amazing and inspiring. But please, in 2 or 3 weeks when the protest no longer happens. We still need change, we need to come together as a community, and we need action! Racism and injustice cannot exist!

Former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, a member of the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, in a video last week, expressed his sadness over the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

"I don't get it. I don't get it," said Strahan. “Crazy as hell for that. Because we continue to have these same conversations, and at the end of the day, there seems to be no solution. There is no justice. Endless I think that's what's frustrating.

"As a black man, it's very difficult for your skin color to make people afraid of you."