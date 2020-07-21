Giants Alyssa Nakken makes history as MLB head coach

It only took 144 years, but baseball finally has its first coach on the field.

Alyssa Nakken became the first coach to reach a major league game on the field when she trained first base for the San Francisco Giants in the final innings of a 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

A four-time conference softball player at Sacramento State, Nakken became the first woman to be hired as a full-time coach in MLB history when she was hired by new Giants manager Gabe Kapler. to train gardeners and base runners as an assistant. Kapler, along with several players and coaches, chose to kneel during the national anthem before the game.

The 30-year-old former first baseman joined the Giants in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations.

After the game, Giants outfielder Hunter Pence was quick to praise his new coach on Twitter.

The number of major sports coaches has grown exponentially in recent years, with seven women working as full-time assistants in the NFL, including Katie Sowers, who in February as the offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers became the first woman. to train in a Super Bowl. Nearly a third of NBA teams have hired women as assistant coaches, and Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is regularly mentioned as a head coach candidate.

With Nakken as the first MLB woman to hit the field, and teams like the Yankees and Cubs hiring coaches Rachel Balkovec and Rachel Holden, respectively, she is unlikely to be the last.

