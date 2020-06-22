Giants and Jets face greater urgency with cheap QB contracts

As soon as the clock expired in the NFL draft, the race against time accelerated in the Jets and Giants.

The patient, cliche approach to rebuilding: "Rome was not built in a day," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman often says at odds with the reality tied to Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones: Both franchises face a mounting pressure to win early and not waste the salary flexibility quarterbacks offer by playing on their four-year rookie contract.

"Having a cheap, good quarterback is the biggest advantage in the sport," said Zack Moore, author of "Caponomy: How NFL Champions Are Built and Dynasties Destroyed," analyzing the salary cap. "This concept is why the Chiefs and the Ravens are the biggest favorites in the Super Bowl."

The situation for the Jets is more urgent than that of the Giants because Darnold is entering his third season and is eligible for a contract extension for the first time in 2021. But Jones enters his second season following in Darnold's footsteps: introduced to a new coach and new playbook, risking a setback on some of the progress he made as a rookie.

"There is a sense of need for a lot of veteran (extensions) to be done during that time," said former Packers vice president of player finance Andrew Brandt. "In those first three years, load up on the top players so you can balance and flatten your spending and have everything ready when you go to renegotiate the quarterback bonus deal."

Since the rookie salary scale was implemented in 2011, the 49ers, Seahawks, Rams, Eagles and Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl before handing out mega money to their interlocutors. In each case, be it an excellent defense, a reliable backup quarterback or an extra offensive firepower, the redirected spending allowed another area on the list to flourish.

GMs with a margin of error were emboldened to take more shooting risks or stretch to secure a missing piece.

"You can make more mistakes," said ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. "When you decide to pay the quarterback, you have to answer the question: Is this guy good enough to beat the other three or four guys that allow him to play better that we won't be able to sign for the money we've allocated? To the quarterback?

The first four years of an NFL player's salary are predetermined based on the draft slot. Selection n. ° 3 (Darnold) or selection n. ° 6 (Jones) get the same contract, regardless of their position: no fair market value weighted towards quarterbacks.

Extensions can't be traded until after three seasons, and first-round ones are subject to a fifth-year team option, so it's really a five-year (not four) lead to recruit a rookie quarterback. , true?

"There are some myths there," said former Redskins and Texans general manager Charley Casserly. "It's not a five-year window unless this guy is an All-Pro as a rookie. And you might never see the fifth (cheap) year."

Russell Wilson, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz counted $ 8 million or less against the limit during the Super Bowl seasons, but each will count at least $ 31 million in 2021, after signing big extensions before Year 5 to stay out of the free agency. Patrick Mahomes could become the first $ 40 million in the NFL per year in his impending expansion.

What happens when quarterbacks start to chew disproportionate chunks of space on the lid? The quest for a championship is made more difficult because teams lack depth, as Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones recently explained about lengthy negotiations with Dak Prescott.

The 26 Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks from the salary cap era (since 1994) have represented an average of 6.83 percent of their team's space, according to OverTheCap.com.

Only all-time greats Steve Young, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Tom Brady accounted for more than 10 percent. Eighteen quarterbacks represent more than 7 percent ($ 13.8 million) of his team's maximum space in 2020: Darnold has 4.2 percent ($ 8.3 million) and Jones has 3 percent ($ 5.9 million).

Eli ate 11.7 percent of the Giants' cap during the 2011 championship season, but was surrounded by eight starters on his rookie contracts.

"If his general manager recruits well, has his culture in place, and is not a revolving door for the head coach, he can still win a Super Bowl with a quarterback who has been paid," Orlovsky said.

“But it has to be one of the top five. It has to transcend everything. That's the biggest challenge when these organizations make their decision because a lot of the guys are good and you can say, "You deserve your money."

No wonder the Jets and Giants operated this offseason with their precious assets in mind.

The Jets added four new offensive line starters and two new receivers, using their two best draft picks in one of each. The Giants prioritized fixing the offensive line by adding three draft picks and a free agent (two new starters) for Jones after Manning's last years were lost due to inadequate protection.

"They had the goal of improving the offensive line above all else," Casserly said. "I think it was the right thing to do."

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger said the Giants would have been wiser to invest between $ 16 and $ 18 million in offensive game players with fewer question marks instead of defensive tackle Leonard Williams' franchise salary.

"Where are the resources around Jones?" Baldinger said. "I don't think they are taking advantage of that."

Fourteen other teams have quarterbacks on rookie contracts in 2020, so it's not that the Jets and Giants are alone in their plan.

The Rams emerged this offseason as a warning story about the importance of getting an accurate assessment within the first four seasons. They traded premium draft capital to make a Super Bowl behind two-time Pro Bowler Goff, who stepped back in his first year from a four-year, $ 134 million extension.

Suddenly, the cap said goodbye to stars Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, and Cory Littleton, with limited resources to quickly resupply.

"It's almost as if the amount these quarterbacks are being paid is so out of place right now that you can't really build a very good team around them," Baldinger said. "We are in the crescendo, I think.

"Who's going to be the guy who's seen this, maybe it's Bill Belichick, and says, 'Wait, do I really want to pay this guy $ 25 million? Can we win if I go with a couple of younger guys and strengthen the ranks with better players around them? "

Before the rookie salary scale, negotiations between first-round picks, especially quarterbacks, and teams were irritating. They started with demands for higher pay than all those recruited in a lower place, as well as last year's election in the same place. Holdouts, such as Philip Rivers in 2004 and JaMarcus Russell in 2007, were more common.

"He is your highest paid player and he is not ready to play," Casserly said, "and you have a bad team."

The pay scale eliminated those problems, but accelerated rebuilds and introduced a new problem.

"If you line up who are the best quarterbacks and who are the highest paid, they are not the same," Casserly said. “In the old days, once you got to the extension part, everyone would line up. The agent negotiates the franchise tag and you must make your man the highest-paid quarterback. Do you deserve to be? No. But you have no choice.

The Jets and Giants' long-term hope is that Darnold and Jones will become a stud that justifies their huge paycheck by hiding the flaws of a team, such as Wilson, Aaron Rodgers or Drew Brees. Plan B is to catch lightning in a bottle like the Falcons and 49ers, who made it to the Super Bowl after paying second-level quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Jimmy Garoppolo, respectively.

In the short term, it is winning now, or regretting wasting a built-in advantage.

"If I have less assigned there, I don't have to buy the generic brand here," Orlovsky said. "All of these teams right now are rightly chasing what has been successful recently in the NFL."

A look at some recent QBs whose teams have been among the best in the NFL while having rookie contracts:

Colin Kaepernick, 49ers | 2nd round, 2011

I went to the Super Bowl with a four-year, $ 5.1 million contract. He signed a six-year, $ 114 million extension, but exercised an opt-out clause with four years remaining.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks | 3rd round, 2012

I went to two Super Bowls (won one) on a four-year, $ 2.9 million contract. Signed until 2023, by which time his career earnings on the field will exceed $ 231 million.

Jared Goff, rams | 1st round, 2016

I went to the Super Bowl with a four-year, $ 27.9 million contract. He signed a four-year, $ 134 million extension.

Carson Wentz, Águilas | 1st round, 2016

He played at the MVP level until the injury that ended the season (during the 2018 Super Bowl winner) on a four-year, $ 26.6 million contract. He signed a four-year, $ 128 million extension.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs | 1st round, 2017

He won the 2018 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP on a four-year, $ 16.4 million contract. He may soon receive the first $ 200 million extension from the NFL.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens | 1st round, 2018

He won the 2019 NFL MVP and is 19-3 as a starter with a four-year, $ 9.4 million contract. You are not eligible for an extension until after the 2020 season.