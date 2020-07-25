Giants Andrew Thomas faces uphill climb to get ready amid pandemic

Of all the years for the Giants to inject the youth into their offensive line.

They'll find a place for rookie Andrew Thomas, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as a left or right tackle. They'll see if Nick Gates, a 24-year-old player with three NFL starts, can fill a gap by transitioning to the center. They'll see what they have in another rookie, Shane Lemieux, possibly as a central prospect, definitely as a reserve guard. They'll develop rookie tackle Matt Peart, a third-round pick with wonderful physical gifts that still need refinement.

From a strict sense of soccer, building an offensive line amidst the restrictions inherent in a pandemic is not going to be easy and could be very unrealistic.

"I explained to one of my clients: 'It's not going to happen anymore, you can't go into an NFL training camp on August 1 as an offensive lineman and start an NFL team, it's just impossible & # 39 ; & # 39; & # 39;. The NFL player agent representing various offensive linemen told The Post.

The Giants will try to counter that ominous warning. They have no other choice. Thomas was not brought in to sit and learn for a year. Of course, as new head coach Joe Judge insists, there will be role battles at every position, but if Thomas, given his pedigree, doesn't beat the modest competition at tackle points to win an initial job, something has gone wrong. . Veteran Cam Fleming, signed in free agency, is the only other legitimate option, and he was hired to be a swing tackle, not a savior.

Ask any coaching staff which position group needs more teamwork, and the offensive line will be the most frequent response. Former Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi used to describe it as five fingers on one hand working together to form a fist. All five players must be united and the only way to become familiar is through repetition. This was non-existent this spring and early summer, unless you want to consider logging into Zoom sessions together as a form of replay.

Organized team activities are especially beneficial to offensive lines that bring new players into the lineup. Thomas had none of those. It could be three weeks in his first pro camp before Thomas puts on the shoulder pads and, given the slow increase in pre-season activity, the first real NFL hits that Thomas receives and gives may arrive on September 14 in his debut against The Steelers.

Returning starters Nate Solder, Will Hernández and Kevin Zeitler will have to get used to the instructional style of Marc Colombo, the new offensive line coach. Thomas will have to learn the ropes that line up alongside Zeitler (if Thomas starts on the right tackle) or Hernandez (if Thomas starts on the left side).

Thomas last played right tackle as a true freshman in Georgia and that's where he is expected to land early in his Giants career.

"He will have to remove the rust," Dan Shonka, general manager and national scout for Ourlads Scout Services, told The Post. "That's a bad thing about not having an OTA. The steps are different when you go left to right, right to left, you're in a different posture, but he's smart and athletic enough to make the switch."

The change, if in fact made, will be more difficult for Thomas, given the absence of preseason games.

"You must first learn the playbook, which is in a different language than you know," said the player's agent, recounting a conversation he had with one of his draft offensive prospects. “And then everything else has to come into play.

"Now, these five offensive tackles (rookies) who are considered in good faith, walk-ins from Day 1, Pro Bowl quality players, now can't go in and start, probably. Depending on the team, do you start a left tackle that Have you played a few weeks of NFL practice to protect Baker Mayfield's back? "

Or, in the case of the Giants, a rookie charged with protecting Daniel Jones?

"It is a long process to become good in the NFL and hopefully Colombo and the rest of these coaches can make these guys go fast," said former Giants guard Rich Seubert. "Especially with a limited low season."

He already has, and will continue to be, the most limiting offseason for a rookie offensive tackle. Andrew Thomas has his work done for him.