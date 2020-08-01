Giants attentive to the challenges beyond the coronavirus

This is a battle unlike anything Joe Judge, or anyone else, has ever faced. This fight against COVID-19, however, may not be the hardest the Giants have undertaken this season.

"We can't make this the biggest hurdle," Judge, the first-year head coach, said Friday. "We will have 16 sets of opponents that will be much more difficult than just following protocols."

The challenges inherent in keeping your team healthy and complete, out of bars and nightclubs, keeping your players masked and socially estranged, are real. The NFL, unlike the NBA and NHL, is not operating in any kind of bubble. The problems facing Major League Baseball, with game cancellations and positive coronavirus tests springing up in the league, bodes well for what the NFL can expect.

The road from training camp, currently underway and proceeding with extreme caution, to the opening of the Giants' regular season on Sept. 14 against the Steelers will surely be plagued by all kinds of impediments. Judge has warned his players of the looming temptations and their investment in taking account of themselves, their teammates, their coaching staff and the entire NFL when making decisions.

"What I want to emphasize to my team is that we have to make responsible decisions," said Judge. "All of us. What I have to think personally, is not just where I am going. I know when I am in the stadium or driving home. But I have to be aware of where my wife and children are. Who are all the days? What am I bringing back to the team?

Listen, there are some sacrifices we have to make, but they have all made sacrifices to get to this level. If the most important thing we have to do is for half a year, to wear masks around each other, to distance ourselves a little and when we return home, to be at home, I think it is a fairly fair compensation to be able to be part of the National Football League. # 39; & # 39;

This is all new, for everyone. Never before has an NFL head coach been asked for his plans, if any, to separate his staff or his quarterbacks to make sure there is no herd mentality when it comes to hiring COVID-19. Some teams have already considered keeping at least one quarterback separate from the others, in case the virus spreads in the room, leaving the team without a healthy quarterback.

The camp list is divided into two groups. For now, Judge is keeping her quarterbacks together. All four, Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Cooper Rush and Case Cookus, have gone through the first phase of testing and are able to enter the field to do a tour job in addition to strength and conditioning.

"In terms of quarantining any player right now, no, we want to have all the players around here so that we can have an interpersonal connection with them, put them on the field and train them," Judge said.

"I think we are doing everything we can right now to keep all of our boys safer. Our boys know they should return to their hotel. We keep them here late enough anyway, they don't have much time once they leave the building Normally they come back, read their notebook, hit the pillow and go out. "

The restrictive nature of the training camp will eventually give way to more freedom in the regular season, when meeting time is reduced and players leave the building before dinner, their night off for their own lives. It is then that the lessons that the judge is trying to impart now will be tested.

"The most important thing is that everyone has to understand, all of our decisions directly impact each other," said Judge. "It's not fair for me to go out there and do something and put myself at risk and come in here and make a player sick." It is not my right, I have no right to do that. "

As for his staff, Judge said the contingencies were discussed in the spring, as to what would happen if any coach, including the head coach, couldn't come to work for a period of time.

"We have a 'figure it out' attitude," said Judge. "Right now everyone is working it out. Regardless of what we are allowed to work on, we will work it out. We have a day-to-day plan, as that plan changes, we adjust and follow at full speed. Let's be careful, be cautious We can operate aggressively as long as we follow the plan in place. "