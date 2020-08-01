Giants Awards Nick Games Contract Extension to Unrecruited Gem

The Giants see Nick Gates as the starter on the offensive line.

Now they also pay you as one.

Gates signed a two-year extension on Saturday worth at least $ 6,825 million, with bonuses and incentives that could drive the value north of $ 10.3 million, The Post confirmed. He was slated to earn $ 675,000 in the last year of his original contract (before restricted free agency), but is now under contract through 2022.

"Happy to call New York home for the next three years," Gates wrote on Instagram.

The front office believes it discovered an undrawn gem with Gates in 2018. It was held in high esteem by the former coaching staff. And the new coaching staff emphasizes versatility, one of Gates' best assets.

Gates, 24, was told to snap in the offseason as he is in the mix with Spencer Pulley and rookie Shane Lemieux to start in the middle. He trained near his Las Vegas home with left guard Will Hernandez and several members of the Raiders, including quarterback Derek Carr.

But developing this week's offensive line (Nate Solder pulled out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 health risks) pushes first-round rookie Andrew Thomas to the left tackle and creates a gap on the side. right-hander for rookie third-round pick Matt Peart, veteran Cam Fleming or Gates.

Solder's opt-out freed up $ 13-16 million in salary space, but negotiations on the Gates extension began much earlier this offseason and were not a direct reaction to the weaker chains. General manager Dave Gettleman highlighted Gates' toughness and "bright future" before the NFL draft.

Gates started 10 games with right tackle and 25 with left tackle over three seasons at the University of Nebraska. He missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury before making three starts (two at tackle and one on guard) last season.

The extension was first reported by the NFL Network.

"Being an undrafted free agent in the league is not easy to do," Gates told The Post in May. "You have to take advantage of the opportunity and take it when necessary, and use the motivation of being outclassed by 32 teams over seven rounds."

“I try not to think about it too much, but it shows up on the back of my head and makes my fire burn a bit. I just have to keep working every day and focus on improving the team and doing my job. ”

Linebacker Markus Golden reported to camp on Friday, as The Post previously reported that was the expectation. He underwent a second round of COVID-19 testing on Saturday and, if he has all three required negative results, he will be ready for a physical exam on Tuesday.

A delay in the arrival of Golden for personal reasons is not considered a delay. He has yet to sign his $ 4.125 million, one-year contract, though that would be the step after passing his physical.

The Giants officially signed non-retired kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year contract. He agreed to the terms last Sunday, but it took almost a full week to go through the camp entry protocol.

The Giants claimed rookie wide receiver Tony Brown of the Cleveland waivers. He was not drafted after 56 catches for 707 yards and five touchdowns last season for Colorado.