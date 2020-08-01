Giants Deliver Nothing to Andrew Thomas After Nate Solder Voluntary Exclusion

Given the extreme challenges any NFL rookie faces without spring indoctrination on the field and a training camp done amid a pandemic, the task ahead of Andrew Thomas is extremely difficult.

The first-round draft pick, selected as No. 4 overall, was expected to compete and win an initial job. When veteran left tackle Nate Solder opted for the 2020 season on Wednesday, citing COVID-19 concerns for his family, Thomas moved up the depth chart and the Giants now need him to mature and develop quickly and establish himself at the point of heading to the left entrance.

Thomas will have no preseason game to solve the problems. This should be enough to quench the stomach of any head coach, but Joe Judge doesn't seem too concerned with entrusting Daniel Jones' blind side protection to a young man.

"The age of a player never really bothers me," Judge said Friday. "We bring boys to play. This is not the university, where you bring boys and they give you a year of red shirt. "

The judge is not giving Thomas or anyone anything.

"We still have to go out in the field and practice and evaluate," Judge said.

Judge said he wanted Solder to play this season, but "at the end of the day, I'm not going to try to convince any player to do anything when it comes to the situation we are in right now."

At this point, Judge said that no other player has indicated that he is considering opting for the season.

Solder's departure gives the Giants between $ 13 million and $ 16 million (estimates vary) in an additional salary space, but it doesn't appear that they will use that money at one or two big firms.

"Right now we don't feel like we have money digging a hole in our pocket," Judge said.

DeAndre Baker, the sophomore cornerback (and first-round pick of the 2019 draft) currently on the Commissioner's Exemption List when dealing with legal matters, was not a topic of conversation for Judge.

"He is not on our 90-player list … I will let the league deal with that problem," he said.

The judge said LB Markus Golden, back with the Giants in a $ 4.1 million unrestricted free agent offer, has not yet deleted the five-day COVID-19 test protocols.

"Once these players clear that process, I will be happy to talk about all of them," said Judge.