Giants, Dodger players, the butt of jokes after a high-end collision at first base

The stadium was empty, but Panda-monium erupted anyway at the Giants-Dodgers game on Friday night in Los Angeles.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor had a socially close encounter with Giants first baseman Pablo Sandoval (also known as "Kung Fu Panda") who quickly moved on. it went viral and became a meme for the time being. we are living

Taylor was running into the first just as Sandoval was jumping in a vain attempt to catch a high shot from the third.

Then it happened: Taylor ran head to head in the back of the 268-pound Sandoval. Both players fell to the ground.

It wasn't exactly a "Down with Frazier!" moment, but it was close. Social media users, of course, loved it.

Despite the crash, Taylor did not appear injured and stayed in the game. The Dodgers won 9-1, after beating the Giants 8-1 the night before. (The new Dodger Mookie Betts, which recently signed a $ 365 million, 12-year contract, went 1-6 on Friday, with an RBI.)

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joked, "Pablo is like a fire hydrant. I don't like that matchup," according to the Dodgersway website.