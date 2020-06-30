Giants Joe Judge can finally unpack, reflect on himself before the season

Finding the right, or at least the right, balance between work and life is always a challenge for NFL head coaches, who have a profession in which leaving home too early and returning home too late is routine. constant.

For the next month, the routine stops. Well, maybe not a total stop, but certainly a pause. Joe Judge knows when to accelerate again, he's on, and he, his coaching staff and his Giants players are all together, for the long haul.

"Look, when the season begins, once training camp ends, the submarine sinks and it's just us," Judge told The Post recently. "So I have to make sure right now, while we're out on the water, I spend as much time as I can with my family and I have the summer we get used to every year."

So much has been nothing that no one is "somewhat accustomed" to working for days, weeks and months of the coronavirus pandemic. Judge, as the first head coach at any level, had a carefully laid out plan for how he wanted to implement his systems, philosophies, and culture. He never had a chance to meet his team in person, even once, before COVID-19 restrictions forced remote interaction throughout the entire offseason training program.

That show ended for veterans a few weeks ago, and the rookies closed last week. It's time for a break, even if everyone has been working from home for so long.

"I told our coaches it wouldn't bother them until training camp," said Judge. “And if I call them, it will be something important. I have work on my own. I will be in contact, obviously, with the administration and the property. I'm giving the coaches a break, I'm giving the players a break from listening to my voice a little bit. I have enough things that I have to do. I frame my days when I have a lot of family time. I have to make sure I have that with the kids all summer long. "

The judge, 38, wife Amber and their four children are adjusting to life in New Jersey after eight years in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, working for the Patriots. The new home, at Franklin Lakes, is a Big Blue hotbed, with former Giants Phil Simms, Shaun O’Hara, and Chris Snee all nearby.

"There is a list of guys who have sent me a text message saying" I'm not too far from your neighborhood if you want to meet up and have a beer, "or something like that," Judge said.

Visiting the new neighborhood will be more challenging than setting up a store in new surroundings and turning a home into a home. In this effort, Judge knows that she has not yet kept her end of the bargain.

"We are unpacking boxes," he said. "Actually, my wife's boxes are unpacking. I've been looking at a computer. Now that I broke up the vets on the 12th, it reminded me that I have several rooms that I should go to and talk to her."

Judge laughed when she admitted that she had become "insensitive" to the property market in the small Jersey suburbs.

"The biggest shock to me when we were shopping was taxes," said Judge. "I was looking at the prices and I was just thinking 'OK, I can accept that it is more expensive' and then a lot of taxes, I thought & # 39; Wow & # 39; and the variation of the cities. We searched Ridgewood in no time and the taxes were, no matter where you shopped, they were like $ 60,000. I thought "God, the better the best snow removal in the history of the world."

Free time will also be time devoted to self-assessment. The judge said he makes notes every day about the different situations he encountered so far, how he handled them, and what he could have done better.

"The good thing is that I have guys on staff that I have good established relationships with and who are very honest with me, and I can ask them flat out and get honest feedback," Judge said.

"I can say this, I am more critical of myself than anyone else is going to be outside. Every day, at the end of the day, I write notes about myself, like I do with everyone else, and what I think I did was appropriate and what I need to improve. There are always many more "improvements" than "adequate".

The judge will have time to improve the rating assigned to himself. After he empties all those boxes.