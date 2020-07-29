The Giants sent their first player to quarantine.

Wide receiver David Sills was placed on the newly created reserve / COVID-19 list, according to Tuesday's NFL transaction cable. Under the terms of the designation, Sills tested positive or came into close contact with someone who tested positive. Teams are prohibited from specifying.

Sills spent most of last season in the Giants' practice squad, with a December call-up to the active but no-action roster of the game. It is not known how long a player must remain on the reserve / COVID-19 list or what requirements must be met before elimination.

Veteran players showed up at training ground for virtual tests and meetings on Tuesday. They need three negative tests before they can enter equipment facilities, undergo physical exams, and collect equipment. The next rounds of testing are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.

Sills reported Thursday with rookies, some quarterbacks and select injured players. It should have been tested at least twice by now.

Sills is vying to be the Giants' No. 4 wide receiver, along with Corey Coleman and many others.

While Coleman is trying to save his career as a former Browns first-round pick, Sills is most famous for committing to USC and then-coach Lane Kiffin as a seventh-quarter quarterback. He played as a catcher in West Virginia, but was not selected.

At 6 feet 4 inches, Sills offers a necessary size element in the Giants' receiving body.

The Giants claimed cornerback Shakial Taylor from the Broncos exemptions. He played in five games for the Colts as an undrafted rookie last season. Cornerback DeAndre Baker is on the Commissioner's List of Waivers, pending his appeal.

Quarterback Alex Tanney was placed on the list of non-soccer related illnesses, while rookie linebacker Tae Crowder was included on the list of non-soccer related injuries. Both count against the 90 player limit.