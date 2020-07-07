Giants players with more to prove during the 2020 NFL season

First in the five-part series: A Note Trio from the Giants.

In normal years, this is not it, many players come to the training ground looking good, feeling good and proclaiming that they have lowered their body fat, increased their strength and are in the best shape of their lives.

Sometimes it is really true.

The yo-yo effect is not what teams need from their best players, a strong season followed by something less, a level of round-trip performance that keeps coaches and fans guessing. Once a young player is in the league for a few years, an expectation is set. Sometimes it is almost impossible to find out what a particular player is, with results reaching one year higher, in landfills the next.

Not all seasons are the same for all players. Here are the three giants with more to prove in 2020.

Lorenzo Carter

If what you see is what you get, the Giants haven't seen enough and have yet to get enough out of Carter. He is one of those players you would take every time you were asked to choose a team to get off the bus. He is tall (6 ft 5), with long arms and weighs up to 250 pounds. He, as they say, looks good. His production does not match his physique.

In 30 games spanning two seasons, Carter has 8.5 sacks, 82 total tackles and a forced fumble. He had 109 faster pass catches in 2019 than his rookie year, but managed to increase his catch total by just half. Carter is far from being a bad player and occasionally does something that makes you think that more good things will surely come. The Giants pulled him out of Georgia in the third round in 2018, and after two years of development, it's time for Carter to flourish, working on a new defensive system and hoping to feel the urgency to impress a new group of coaches.

Jabrill Peppers

This inclusion might surprise those who think they know what they have at Peppers, entering their fourth season in the NFL and second with the Giants after two years with the Browns. He is a former first-round pick and made the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, making him a stark man, chronicling his rise or fall. The Giants insisted that he be included in the mega deal with Cleveland and, a year after it all fell apart, there is no definitive way to determine if Peppers is part of the defense solution or just a suitable starter, but not a difference marker.

Peppers ranked higher with the Browns in 2018 than with the Giants last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and they missed the last five games with a broken back. He brought a necessary fighting disposition to a fairly aggressive defense and is a force against the race. The Giants picked up their fifth-year option, but that doesn't guarantee a return in 2021. With Xavier McKinney added to the draft, Peppers should be able to play a more defined security role and one that fits well with his skill set. .

Will Hernández

This great man has not missed a snap as a left guard in two seasons and is believed to be a fixture on the offensive line. However, his second season did not include the step forward that the Giants anticipated. His overall PFF rating dropped from 67.2 as a rookie to 58.4 last year. Most worryingly, his career blocking effectiveness dropped precipitously. His appreciation of reading the defensive fronts and picking up his assignments did not improve enough, and at times seemed to recede.

Perhaps the new offensive line coach Marc Colombo will get more out of Hernández. It would help him if the situation in the center stabilized. Hernández has the right attitude and takes his job as a quarterback protector seriously. It hurts when things go wrong and he is always responsible for his efforts, good and bad. This is a great year for him. It is supposed to be part of rebuilding the offensive line. Are you a rising player?