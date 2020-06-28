Giants rookie giving away left tackle Andrew Thomas would be wrong

Make him earn it.

Of course, give Andrew Thomas immediate access to compete for an initial job as a rookie. Anything less than Thomas lining up with the first team for the Giants on opening day will be a disappointment for the first-round team.

Prepare Thomas to play, the sooner the better, preferably Week 1 against the Steelers in "Monday Night Football", if the NFL starts as scheduled. Just make sure he embarks on his NFL career as a right tackle, even though he was selected to be the future left tackle.

Something gained is always more significant than something given. If the Giants didn't have a starting left tackle yet, putting Thomas as the marquee point on the offensive line makes some sense. After all, he spent the past two seasons in Georgia as a left tackle after playing right tackle in his first year. Her body type, long arms, and a wonderfully developed technique scream "natural left rig." However, this ascension can wait.

"Very solid boy, hungry boy, he doesn't even feel like he's come," Shaun O & # 39; Hara, a former Giants center and currently an analyst for the NFL network, told The Post. "It's good for a guy like him to come in and, 'No, you're not going to do a left tackle, you're playing a right tackle. You have to win the left tackle."

Nate Solder enters his 10th season in the NFL, and third with the Giants. He spent the past eight years starting as a left tackle. It doesn't make sense to take a 32-year-old veteran entrenched on the left side and move it to the right to accommodate a 21-year-old. Solder needs to speed up the pace to resurrect a career that took a big step back in 2019, when he started all 16 games again, but in 1,011 snapshots he allowed 11 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, ranking as the No. 45 offensive tackle in the league. .

Solder late last season said, "I will do whatever it takes to succeed on this team" in response to making a move to right tackle. "If they ask me to rotate a hula hoop around my head, I will."

Attitude and compliance are never a problem with Solder; Performance is what the Giants need from him now.

Will Hernandez is entering his third season in the NFL, and what he earned playing alongside Solder for 32 games should continue, not be interrupted by driving Solder away. At least some of Solder's struggles in the past two years can be traced to help Hernández learn the ropes. The more they line up next to each other, the better for both of them.

Putting Thomas on the right tackle allows him to come in alongside Kevin Zeitler, a 30-pound, 330-pound granite block. Zeitler is as stable as they look, and Thomas will take advantage of all that the veteran has to offer.

Ereck Flowers, despite serious deficiencies in his technique, especially in the way he positioned and used his hands, started from day one as a rookie in 2015, as a left tackle. Flowers won the job at training camp, but in reality there was no real competition. The flowers were by default, ready or not.

"I hate to mention his name because it brings back bad memories, but the worst thing that can happen to Ereck Flowers is that he started out as a rookie at left tackle," said O & # 39; Hara. "Once you start as a rookie, that first year you can't tell him anything, because he had already played." That's. I wasn't listening to anyone. It is good that you have found a man in Andrew Thomas who is still hungry. "

It is not where you start, it is where you end. Hall of Fame member Jonathan Ogden, the No. 4 overall pick in 1996, actually started his NFL career with the Ravens as left guard before moving on to left tackle in his second season. Tyron Smith, the 9th pick in 2011, started as a right tackle as a rookie: Jason Garrett, the Giants' offensive coordinator, was Smith's head coach with the Cowboys, before becoming a seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle.

Giants first-year coach Joe Judge said Thomas, and all tacklers, will compete on both sides.

"This is not the finish line, this is a starting point," said Judge.

Former Giants guard Chris Snee, a member of the team's Ring of Honor, explored and studied Thomas in a previous role as an offensive line analyst for the Jaguars.

"I really like Thomas," said Snee. “The safest choice. The technically solid player, the power, will fit into any scheme, played in the toughest league. Technically, he's what you're looking for from the left tackle position. "

Thomas will eventually head to the left side. Good things come to those who wait.