It is announced that GIBXChange.io has launched on September 20th, providing a variety of assets with high annualized rate and special offers, marking the commencement of the new era of investment.

GIBXChange,a subsidiary of AFF, is an international comprehensive Internet brokerage firm created by GIB Global Investment Bank & Capital Trust. An international integrated digital asset exchange under GIB serves as Liquidity Provider(LP). Meanwhile, GIBXChange has strategic partners from global finance institutions and world’s top Liquidity Providers.

As a global digital asset exchange that covers forex, GIBXChange provides over 200 global mainstream financial products in which to invest with one click, including but not limited to forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, etc. With only one account，users can choose diversified investment products of his/her own choice. The comprehensive use of digital technologies, such as the newly upgraded seventh-generation transaction engine system and the self-developed AI arbitrage system, makes transaction smart and profit optimized.

All businesses on the GIBXChange conform to laws and regulations. GIBXChange has financial licenses issued by international AAA-level financial authorities, related to asset management and digital assets, such as cryptocurrency, digital banking, and blockchain. As a financial trading platform, GIBXChange is regulated by international authorities such as FCA, ASIC, NFA.GIBX has teamed up with world-renowned cryptocurrency platforms and top liquidity providers, including but not limited to: CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs etc. in order to provide users a more transparent and convenient trading experience. What’s more, GIBX has established clearing data centers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, the United States and other regions, connected to the global Internet network and providing the best liquidity solutions in the financial market.

GIBX Swap, launched by GIBXChange, started trading on September 16. As 2021 has witnessed the popularity of DeFi (Decentralized Finance), GIBX Swap is destined to contribute to the development of the whole DeFi ecosystem.

GIBX Swap features decentralized technologies with its brand-new block chain trading underlying platform, new generation of trading contract and cross-chain decentralized exchange, and complete business model with asset safety, market liquidity, trading fairness, ecological openness and transaction experience. It aims to become the benchmark for DEX platforms and the leading DEX platform for token swaps.

GIBX Swap is characterized with a multi-chain DEX model. GIBX Swap is a decentralized transaction protocol based on an automated market-making mechanism, which integrates the differentiated advantages of multiple public chains to create a high-performance composite DEX ecosystem. Fusing the low transaction fees from Binance and HECO and the prosperity on the part of Ethereum, it supports the liquidity and transaction mining mechanism，maximizes participants’ benefits, and creates a self-driven value ecosystem through the fee repurchase and destruction mechanism, maximizing liquidity and providing a high-quality user experience.

GIBX Swap is an automated market maker (AMM) that allows a user to exchange two tokens. The liquidity provided to the exchange comes from Liquidity Providers who stake their tokens in Liquidity Pools. In exchange, a user gets LP tokens that can also be staked to earn X tokens in the “Pool”.

In terms of platform services, there are ecosystems such as staking pools, liquid mining pools, DEX, and cross-chain asset bridges. GIBX Swap has no private equity, no pre-mining, and is committed to a new type of community-oriented DEX and ecosystem. It has and makes full use of the advantages of low slippage, fast speed, fund security, and best price.

It is worth noting that the newly launched GIBX Swap will open liquidity mining, transaction mining, cross-chain asset functions, and board-of-directors mechanism. According to board-of-directors mechanism, staking designated LP and tokens can acquire “X” depending on the proportion of locked position. “X” will have a complete repurchase mechanism, and part of the profits of the GIBX Swap will be used for repurchase and airdrop “X” every quarter. The repurchase part will be directly destroyed, and its record will be announced as soon as possible. Users can query through the blockchain browser to ensure openness and transparency; the airdrop part will be allocated according to the weight of each pool, and then be mined out according to the proportion of the locked position. In other words, “X” is a deflationary currency. With deflation and high liquidity, users can earn money by holding the currency.

At the same time, GIBXChange will bind GUSDT™ as a platform token, which can be used to deduct transaction fees on the GIBXChange and GIBX Swap. Users who participate in transactions on the GIBXChange with full amount of GUSDT™ are eligible to discounts，no matter what tokens are being traded, when they need to pay the transaction fees.

Being safe, fair, open and efficient, GIBXChange demonstrates to the whole world its strengths and influence, and that it has become an important choice for the new era of investment. With the new era of investment coming, GIBXChange will work with investors to seize new investment opportunities and open the new era of wealth.