Gifts for dad that he will like more than he received last year

That happy Sunday to celebrate all the father figures in our lives is on the horizon. With just two weeks to go until June 21, you definitely still have time to get an amazing gift. The challenge is to stay away from the things you expect. How much No. 1 daddy paraphernalia can a man appreciate, anyway? The solution is to decide on that special gift now; Last minute shopping ends with a gift card to join the rest in the drawer.

For some inspiration, we asked parents here on CNN Underscored and across the country what they would like to receive this Father's Day. No matter what your budget is, any of these findings will make you say "Wow!" when you open your gift.

Instead of another apron & # 39; Best Dad & # 39; …

Five Two Ultimate Apron ($ 45; food52.com)

The epitome of smart design in messy kitchen protection, this sturdy, oversized apron will have you covered in the kitchen. Smart features include built-in handles on the front corners and a built-in pocket size conversion list. No more fumbling with your phone with sticky hands to calculate how many teaspoons are in 10 milliliters. The five subdued but fresh and cheerful shades have a modern vibe that we love.

Instead of a standard pair of socks …

Graphic Sock Gift Box ($ 48; happysocks.com)

Quirky socks are always a fun gift to open, but sometimes, they're not the ones the boy would actually stand up and wear. Enter these beauties in black and white. The four high-quality elastic pairs come in a variety of geometric patterns. They will provide just the right amount of style for the handsome father.

Instead of another boring mug …

Cork mug (from $ 27.95; amazon.com)

Do you make a cup of coffee and then finish in the microwave 20 minutes later? Your morning Joe will stay cozy and warm for three hours in this steel insulated mug. It has a leak-resistant lid and a silicone bottom, so it won't slip on your desk.

Instead of an open plate to throw everything on the dresser …

Leather Headphone Stand (starting at $ 15.25, originally $ 16.95; etsy.com)

They just seem to multiply, right? Many homes have a growing collection of headphones and charging cables that are always tangled. You can keep your collection tidy and tangle-free with one or two of these handmade cases.

Instead of a food gift basket …

Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet ($ 50 / three salami, food52.com)

Say it with sausage! The equivalent of a bouquet of flowers, but for the boys, boys who dedicate themselves to tasty and abundant gourmet food. Upgrade to a bouquet of six salamis for $ 85.

Instead of a tie …

Circuit board cufflinks ($ 28.88, originally $ 33.98; etsy.com)

Crafted from recycled computer circuit boards and stainless steel, these cufflinks will show your technical side. They are available in eight colors. Who knew that circuit boards came in colors other than green? We are partial to blue.

Instead of a basic grill tool …

Hockey Stick BBQ Set ($ 45; uncommongoods.com)

Having the title of Neighborhood Grill Master can be a competitive game. If you're a hockey fanatic, this set of stainless steel barbecue essentials made from reclaimed hockey sticks underlines that cheery vibe. It even comes with a bottle opener.

Instead of taking him out to eat (which is not possible in many places these days anyway) …

Fresh Food Subscription (starting at $ 49.99 / week; freshly.com)

Home delivery of lunches or dinners for him is one thing this year for Father's Day. The Freshly service delivers fully prepared meals that are delicious as well as healthy. They only need to be microwaved for three minutes, and they're perfectly portion size. The menu is extensive, from pepper steak to chicken parm and baked penne with sausage. Check out all of our favorite food delivery services and even vegetarian food subscriptions, if you like, for more inspiration.

Instead of a new basketball or soccer …

Pickinball Game by Amazin & # 39; Aces ($ 46.99; amazon.com)

We have this idea inspired by Paul Slusarz, a father of two teenage girls in Barrington, Rhode Island. "I used to love playing pickleball as a kid, but nobody seems to do it anymore," he said. "It would be a lot of fun now when I'm trying to find new things to do as a family while I'm at home." This set of four people gets high marks from reviewers, who praised the quality for the price. It comes with an ebook, "The Ultimate Beginner & # 39; s Guide to Pickleball."

Instead of a new razor …

Birchbox Man Subscription (starting at $ 10 / mo; birchbox.com)

Everyone's favorite beauty box subscription service now also has the men in our lives looking good. If you like to look your best, you'll enjoy this monthly installment of surprise toiletries. Everything will be selected based on your hair and skin type, as well as your general personality.

Instead of planning a distant trip abroad …

'100 units, 5,000 ideas: where to go, when to go, what to do, what to see' ($ 17.90; amazon.com)

This new National Geographic guide was published at just the right time, as many families are swapping air travel for road travel this summer. You will enjoy plotting a vacation with the help of this comprehensive directory. It contains the most scenic and rewarding itineraries for all 50 states, and has detailed advice, such as notable stops along the way.

Instead of a tie pin or necklace it is …

Wishbeads Intention Bracelet ($ 58; uncommongoods.com)

This is a unique idea for a devoted father. Life these days can be stressful, well, it's always a little stressful, right? – So taking the big picture into account can help. This bracelet comes with a small piece of paper, on which your children, or you, can write a short message of love or encouragement. It will be a daily reminder of what you really want to focus on. The black style is made of lava stone beads; The brown style features the tiger's eye. Both have brass accessories and stretch to fit comfortably on most wrists.

Instead of a portrait of your fur baby …

Personalized Pet Magnet ($ 22; etsy.com)

We could never forget the many daddies and kittens who adore their furry friends. The parent in your life will adore one of these magnets, with breed, pet name, and collar color customization options. "This came out perfect and looked exactly like my dog," noted one happy reviewer.

Instead of tickets to see your favorite MLB team …

Baseball Park Map Glasses ($ 35; uncommongoods.com)

The 2020 baseball season may be sold out, but the fan at home can toast their favorite team by giving them this set of two glasses of whiskey. They are embellished with a detailed map of an MLB stadium of your choice in local team colors. Your logo is at the bottom. A nice touch would be to include a game promissory note once the stadium reopens.

Instead of a useless kitchen gadget …

Ninja Nutri Pro Personal Blender ($ 59.99; amazon.com)

This compact and practical mixer will take up almost no counter space, but offers plenty of power for the father in a healthy kick who likes a good smoothie or fresh juice mix. The special lid allows you to have drinks on the go. The blender completely crushes the ice and seeds, and the parts can be thrown in the dishwasher.

Instead of an astrology book you will probably never read …

Zodiac Sign Necklace ($ 6.97, originally $ 7.75; etsy.com)

We love this necklace for a parent of a child, especially a new first-time. You can wear your child's zodiac symbol on a leather cord, which comes in your choice of three colors. The feeling is very sweet, yet the look is edgy, making it work perfectly even for the parent who is not interested in traditional jewelry.

Instead of basic coasters with your monogram …

Paladone Face Coasters ($ 8.99, originally $ 15.59; amazon.com)

Does the parent you love have tweens or teens? You'll have endless fun with selfies with these lightweight bar-style coasters. They fit their noses with hysterical results. Each set contains 20 two-sided roller coasters, making 40 different faces including men, women, and babies. And when the social distancing is done and he can invite all his friends again, they will also laugh with them.

Instead of a watch …

MLB Friendship Bracelets ($ 64 / set of three; uncommongoods.com)

"I've been trying to get my daughter to make me a friendship bracelet for a year," shares an underlined father on CNN. "She starts but never ends. It's the only thing I really want from her." Speechless. This trio, ideal if played by two kids, is made from wool unwound from the core of the balls used in Major League games.

Instead of a phone case …

Casetify UV Sanitizer ($ 120; casetify.com)

Gadget-loving dads have to do with this new phone sanitizer, which you can read more about here. It has wireless charging capabilities and even disinfects other objects, such as keys.

Instead of a toolkit …

Echo 16 Inch Chainsaw ($ 199; homedepot.com)

Time to get a chainsaw for the man. "The dads are flustered by listening to all the neighboring dads turn on their chainsaws as he stares nonchalantly at the broken tree limbs he bravely dragged into the side of the yard to deal with later," says a CNN Underscored parent. "Later never comes." This is a great entry-level model, small and light enough to be easily used for yard-wide jobs, but with a gasoline engine that provides enough power.

Jogger Flex Pro Jersey Jetset ($ 128; thegoodmanbrand.com)

Dads who love lounging around the house —- something they also feel good about wearing outside the home —- will adore these incredibly comfortable jersey joggers. One of our editors says that her husband wants them in all colors because they look prettier than sweats, but they feel softer and better made than any other runner he has ever tried. Note: They run a pinch on the small side, so order if it's between sizes.

Instead of an iTunes gift card …

Sonos One SL Smart Speaker Without Microphone ($ 179; amazon.com)

Dad audiophile? Give it away with these wireless smart speakers that get consistent high scores from Amazon reviewers. They are "a toy to have fun with," agrees a CNN Underscored parent. "You will enjoy them whether you are setting up a new music area in the basement or garage, or if you are bringing the full stereo pair of sound to your office."

Instead of a frying pan …

Nuwave Brio Air Fryer ($ 59.95, originally $ 99.99; amazon.com)

"I'm so tired of waiting for the oven to preheat to make chicken nuggets for the kids. An air fryer would be a game changer," says a parent in the office. This sleek machine is smaller than others, so it doesn't take up too much counter space. It has six presets: frozen fries, home fries, steak, chicken, fish, and, of course, nuggets.

Instead of tickets to a game or concert …

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer ($ 13.97; amazon.com)

Neil Brown, a father of three in Mechanicsville, Maryland, told us that tickets, whether it's for an outdoor sports event, movie theater, or summer concert, are his favorite Father's Day gift. Due to social distancing rules, that probably won't happen this year. Bring a smile to event-loving parents with this cool memory generator. Ticket stubs of all kinds fit, and you'll find places to write down souvenirs to go with them. (Brown suggests sticking an IOU for post-covid tix.)

Instead of a shovel …

WORX WG050 Aerocart 8 in 1 Multifunction Truck ($ 198.07; amazon.com)

Eric Holtje, father of two in Moseley, Virginia, is known for fixing his garden during his down time: "I love my family, but I still need time to relax and work on something for myself outside of my father's homework. " His wife surprised him with a wheelbarrow for Father's Day. "I change my life!" he says. The Aerocart is sturdy, but easy to maneuver. Easily converts to a garden cart and dolly.

Instead of serving breakfast in bed …

Bacon of the Month Club (starting at $ 46.95 / mo for three months; amazingclubs.com)

Bacon! And again! And not just any old bacon. We are talking about thick, artisanal, tasty and smoked goodness from specialized butchers. Each month, the lucky recipient will receive two 1-pound packs, in all kinds of flavors. Think cranberry honey, white pepper, Parmesan, and Cajun. The longer the subscription, the lower the cost per month.

Instead of your favorite barbecue sauce …

Stay Salty Package ($ 29.99; mancrates.com)

Brent Abraham, a father of three children in Findlay, Ohio, says, "I would like to get some different, high-quality condiments to experiment with." Spice up Father's Day with this collection of gourmet salts. The varieties, packaged in a small but powerful cardboard box, include walnut smoke, rosemary and lemon sea salt, bacon and spicy Sriracha sea salt.

Instead of a folding stool for patio work …

Barksdale Chaise Lounge with Cushion ($ 172.99, originally $ 396.48; wayfair.com)

Justin Fuhrman, the father of two girls in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has a simple Father's Day wish: a cute lawn chair. They tend to get hit pretty quickly, being outside and everything. So if the parent you love needs an upgrade, we can suggest this comfortable beauty. It is constructed of weather resistant acacia wood and can be folded for easy storage.

Instead of another sports tech jersey …

Rawlings Premium Series Catcher & # 39; s Mitt ($ 69.99, originally $ 79.99; dickssportinggoods.com)

Relaxing father and son hobbies like playing fishing have resurfaced, filling the days they would have spent in summer camp. "I love to throw mine away whenever I get a chance," says a parent on CNN Underscored. "It is especially fun with children." Made from full grain leather, this glove has padding on the palm for comfort. It is also designed to go faster.

Instead of a current non-fiction bestseller …

"The Count of Monte Cristo" by Alexandre Dumas ($ 21.32; amazon.com)

Another parent on the CNN team warned us of what we think is an incredible idea: a classic novel he always wanted to read, or read at school and would love to read again. Our staff member voted for "The Count of Monte Cristo" (shown). We also had other parents with "The Red Badge of Courage", "The Call of the Wild" and "Of Mice and Men". "It can be an insightful experience picking up a book last read by your self in high school," says Wayne Gai, the father of a son in Chicago.

Instead of a Spotify subscription …

Crosley Washed Wood Bluetooth Disc Player ($ 99; urbanoutfitters.com)

More than one parent we talked to mentioned a turntable as a killer Father's Day gift. Vinyl has had a serious comeback, with many fans collecting and playing records for the first time in years, or for the first time, period. We love the retro look of this solid selection.

Instead of a weekend bag …

Std. Issue Back Pack by Urban Armor Gear ($ 119.95; amazon.com)

This star bag is technically a backpack, but it can also have a wonderful life as a baby bag, travel bag and carry-on luggage. It is extra resistant and ergonomically designed for maximum comfort, well padded with EVO foam. It stands upright, an underrated feature until you finally have a bag that does it and you realize how easy it is to get things done. The tech compartment is lined with a fleece lining and stores a laptop with ease. The step strap connects to the rolling luggage, no problem.

Instead of whiskey stones …

25 oz bottle of S & # 39; well teak wood ($ 45; swell.com)

We tested a bunch of water bottles earlier this year to find the absolute best, and this came out on top for keeping liquids at a constant temperature. So whether you love your hot coffee or your iced water this bottle will be a faithful friend. And we also like the teak wood look design.

Instead of a trip to the ice cream parlor …

Cuisinart ICE-21CGR Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream, and Sorbet Maker ($ 109.99; amazon.com)

Summer is here, and everyone loves cold, sweet things. (And if you're looking for advice on how to make ice cream at home, we've got you.) Emil Gretarsson, a father in Slidell, Louisiana, known in his circle for his unbridled love of ice cream, no I don't have a refrigerator, a fact he would like much change. In addition to the obvious benefits, she notes, it would be a fun activity to share with her four children. This model receives rave reviews and produces plenty of its flavor of the day in just 20 minutes.

Instead of bulky headphones …

Samsung Galaxy Buds + ($ 149.99; amazon.com)

Whether you're catching up on your podcasts, chilling out to music, playing games, or taking another work conference call from home, these headphones won't disappoint, as they provide you with 22 hours of total battery life. They will allow Dad to hear as much or as little ambient noise as he wants, an excellent feature, for example, in the park, where he wants to be able to hear his son calling him. Ear tips and additional ears are included for a custom fit. Did we mention that these were also our pick for the best true low budget wireless headphones?

Instead of slippers …

Oofos Ooahh Sport Flex Sandals ($ 79.95; zappos.com)

Designed specifically to soothe tired feet (which, let's face it, pretty much everyone has), these modern slides have good arch support and are very comfortable, according to many satisfied reviewers. They are odor and moisture resistant, essentially perfect for the beach, pool or gym shower. We have a feeling these will instantly become your running shoes all summer long.

