Gifts for dad that he will like more than he received last year

A tie is the best cliche gift for dad, but there are many more uninspired Pop gifts when you think about it. Dropped into a polo, gift card, or mug routine? This Father's Day, re-imagine your old way of waiting and go with a gift that you will never see coming, but will love.

We found out what those mysterious gifts really are by going straight to the source: We asked parents across America, with "kids" ages 2 months to 30, what they want, no one guesses, for Father Day. Read on for 18 ideas that will make a great impression.

Instead of a watch …

MLB Friendship Bracelets ($ 64 / set of three; uncommongoods.com)

"I've been trying to get my daughter to make me a friendship bracelet for a year," shares an underlined father on CNN. "She starts but never ends. It's the only thing I really want from her." Speechless. This trio, ideal if played by two kids, is made from wool unwound from the core of the balls used in Major League games.

Instead of a phone case …

Casetify UV Sanitizer ($ 120; casetify.com)

This year's gadget-loving parents have to do with this new phone sanitizer, which you can read more here. It has wireless charging capabilities and even disinfects other objects, such as keys.

Instead of a toolkit …

Echo 16 Inch Chainsaw ($ 199; homedepot.com)

Time to get a chainsaw for the man. "The dads are flustered by listening to all the neighboring dads turn on their chainsaws as he stares nonchalantly at the broken tree limbs he bravely dragged into the side of the yard to deal with later," says a CNN Underscored parent. "Later never comes." This is a great entry-level model, small and light enough to be easily used for yard-wide jobs, but with a gasoline engine that provides enough power.

Instead of an iTunes gift card …

Sonos One SL Smart Speaker Without Microphone ($ 179; amazon.com)

Dad audiophile? Give it away with these wireless smart speakers that get consistent high scores from Amazon reviewers. They are "a toy to have fun with," agrees a CNN Underscored parent. "You will enjoy them whether you are setting up a new music area in the basement or garage, or if you are bringing the full stereo pair of sound to your office."

Instead of a frying pan …

Nuwave Brio Air Fryer ($ 59.95, originally $ 99.99; amazon.com)

"I'm so tired of waiting for the oven to preheat to make chicken nuggets for the kids. An air fryer would be a game changer," says a parent in the office. This sleek machine is smaller than others, so it doesn't take up too much counter space. It has six presets: frozen fries, home fries, steak, chicken, fish, and, of course, nuggets.

Instead of tickets to a game or concert …

Just the Ticket Ticket Stub Organizer ($ 13.97; amazon.com)

Neil Brown, a father of three in Mechanicsville, Maryland, told us that tickets, whether it's for an outdoor sports event, movie theater, or summer concert, are his favorite Father's Day gift. Due to social distancing rules, that probably won't happen this year. Bring a smile to event-loving parents with this cool memory generator. Ticket stubs of all kinds fit, and you'll find places to write down souvenirs to go with them. (Brown suggests sticking an IOU for post-covid tix.)

Instead of a shovel …

WORX WG050 Aerocart 8-in-1 multi-function forklift ($ 269.99, originally $ 299.99; target.com)

Eric Holtje, father of two in Moseley, Virginia, is known for fixing his garden during his down time: "I love my family, but I still need time to relax and work on something for myself outside of my father's homework. " His wife surprised him with a wheelbarrow for Father's Day. "I change my life!" he says. The Aerocart is sturdy, but easy to maneuver. Easily converts to a garden cart and dolly.

Instead of serving breakfast in bed …

Bacon of the Month Club (starting at $ 46.95 / mo for three months; amazingclubs.com)

Bacon! And again! And not just any old bacon. We are talking about thick, artisanal, tasty and smoked goodness from specialized butchers. Each month, the lucky recipient will receive two 1-pound packs, in all kinds of flavors. Think cranberry honey, white pepper, Parmesan, and Cajun. The longer the subscription, the lower the cost per month.

Instead of your favorite barbecue sauce …

Stay Salty Package ($ 29.99; mancrates.com)

Brent Abraham, a father of three children in Findlay, Ohio, says, "I would like to get some different, high-quality condiments to experiment with." Spice up Father's Day for the father of your life with this collection of gourmet salts. The varieties, packaged in a small but powerful cardboard box, include walnut smoke, rosemary and lemon sea salt, bacon and spicy Sriracha sea salt.

Instead of a folding stool for patio work …

Barksdale Chaise Lounge with Cushion ($ 172.99, originally $ 396.48; wayfair.com)

Justin Fuhrman, the father of two girls in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has a simple Father's Day wish: a cute lawn chair. They tend to get hit pretty quickly, being outside and everything. So if the parent you love needs an upgrade, we can suggest this comfortable beauty. It is constructed of weather resistant acacia wood and can be folded for easy storage.

Instead of another sports tech jersey …

Rawlings Premium Series Catcher & # 39; s Mitt ($ 69.99, originally $ 79.99; dickssportinggoods.com)

Relaxing father and son hobbies like playing fishing have resurfaced, filling the days they would have spent in summer camp. "I love to throw mine away whenever I get a chance," says a parent on CNN Underscored. "It is especially fun with children." Made from full grain leather, this glove has padding on the palm for comfort. It is also designed to go faster.

Instead of a current non-fiction bestseller …

"The Count of Monte Cristo" by Alexandre Dumas ($ 21.32; amazon.com)

Another parent on the CNN team warned us of what we think is an incredible idea: a classic novel he always wanted to read, or read at school and would love to reread. Our employee voted for "The Count of Monte Cristo"(shown). We also had other parents who weighed in with"The Red Badge of Courage, ""The call of nature"and"Of mice and men"" It can be an insightful experience picking up a book you last read in your high school, "says Wayne Gai, the father of a son in Chicago.

Instead of a Spotify subscription …

Crosley Washed Wood Bluetooth Disc Player ($ 99; urbanoutfitters.com)

More than one parent we chatted with mentioned a turntable as a killer Father's Day gift this year. Vinyl has had a serious comeback, with many fans collecting and playing records for the first time in years, or for the first time, period. We love the retro look of this solid selection.

Instead of a weekend bag …

Std. Issue Back Pack by Urban Armor Gear ($ 119.95; amazon.com)

This star bag is technically a backpack, but it can also have a wonderful life as a baby bag, travel bag and carry-on luggage. It is extra resistant and ergonomically designed for maximum comfort, well padded with EVO foam. It stands on its own, an underrated feature until you finally have a bag that does it, and you realize how easy it is to get things done. The tech compartment is lined with a fleece lining and stores a laptop with ease. The step strap connects to the rolling luggage, no problem.

Instead of whiskey stones …

25 oz bottle of S & # 39; well teak wood ($ 45; swell.com)

We tried a lot of water bottles earlier this year to find the absolute best, and this came out on top for keeping liquids at a constant temperature. So whether you love your hot coffee or your iced water this bottle will be a faithful friend. And we also like the teak wood look design.

Instead of a trip to the ice cream parlor …

Cuisinart ICE-21CGR Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream, and Sorbet Maker ($ 109.99; amazon.com)

Summer is here, and everyone loves cold, sweet things. (And if you are looking for pointers in how to make ice cream at homeWe have you.) Emil Gretarsson, a father in Slidell, Louisiana, known in his circle for his unbridled love of ice cream, does not have an ice cream maker, a fact he would like a lot of change. In addition to the obvious benefits, she notes, it would be a fun activity to share with her four children. This model receives rave reviews and produces plenty of its flavor of the day in just 20 minutes.

Instead of twins …

Samsung Galaxy Buds + ($ 149.99; amazon.com)

Whether you're catching up on your podcasts, chilling out to music, playing games, or taking another work conference call from home, these headphones won't disappoint, as they provide you with 22 hours of total battery life. They will allow Dad to hear as much or as little ambient noise as he wants, an excellent feature, for example, in the park, where he wants to be able to hear his son calling him. Ear tips and additional ears are included for a custom fit. Did we mention that these were also our choice for best budget true wireless headphones?

Instead of slippers …

Oofos Ooahh Sport Flex Sandals ($ 79.95; zappos.com)

Designed specifically to soothe tired feet (which, let's face it, pretty much everyone has), these modern slides have good arch support and are very comfortable, according to many satisfied reviewers. They are odor and moisture resistant, essentially perfect for the beach, pool or gym shower. We have a feeling these will instantly become your running shoes all summer long.

