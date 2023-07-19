Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested for possession of cannabis in the Cayman Islands on July 18th, 2023. The incident occurred while she was vacationing with her friends and family. According to sources, the authorities found a small amount of cannabis in her possession during a routine security check at the airport.

Gigi Hadid has since been released on bail, and her legal team is working to resolve the matter. She has not yet made a public statement about the incident.

