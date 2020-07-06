Ginger Nelson: The Mayor of Amarillo, Texas is fighting a rare form of cancer and Covid-19 in his city

"No one expects to be on a cancer trip, and I'm 40 years old, so I'm not in Covid's normal high-risk age range, but it has given me a very empathetic perspective with someone who is," Nelson told him. CNN in a virtual interview.

"Because they are critical and cannot shut down, they continued to work, and work side by side to do their job. But also just the nature of any manufacturing industry, any large employer where you have thousands of employees showing up on certain business hours. shifts, walk together in the hallways, change together in the same locker room, eat during their breaks or during lunch, eat in the same cafeteria, "said Nelson.

She added: "Even in the personal conversations I have had with the employees who work in the plants, they also feel the tension. And I don't know if there is a perfect way to balance it, but simply to recognize that it exists and to recognize that personal health must be top priority, and after that, we work to keep the plants open. "

In a statement to CNN on Friday, Tyson said, "His top priority is the health and safety of our team members, their families and our communities." The company said it has instituted "a series of protective measures that meet or exceed" the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health, including installing barriers between workstations and in wards. Rest, the installation of outdoor tents for additional rest spaces amazing start times.

Although Amarillo received 3,500 tests for coronavirus in one day due to the increase, Nelson said they still need more.

"I don't think any mayor feels they have the tests they need, because ideally I could screen all my citizens every week, and we could come up with strategies based on the test results that can safely go to work, who can go to the school for sure. So we definitely need more test supplies. That said, based on the test supplies that I know are available nationwide, I feel that our state and federal governments have been very responsive to the outbreak here in Yellow, "said Nelson. "We are an access point. We have been hit hard, and we needed those resources, and they are still reaching us."

Drastic change is like & # 39; death to life as we know it & # 39;

Nelson is very much in tune with how the drastic and unexpected change that came with Covid-19 is affecting the mental health of its residents.

While families across the country are experiencing intense pain from the loss of loved ones from the virus, she believes that people who are fortunate enough to avoid it are still suffering in a different way: for society and life before the pandemic.

"We have had a death to life as we know it, and now we have to pivot and be resilient. We have to recognize the emotional and mental health effect it has on us," he said.

He launched an awareness campaign in Amarillo, in partnership with a local television station, to try to make people who never sought emotional help aware of the local resources available to them.

"The anxieties that arise through those things cannot be separated in a spreadsheet or in a diagram that can be: a decision tree that can be said: & # 39; This is what to do & # 39; "he added.

Covid-19 related anxiety is not just an adult phenomenon, and Nelson has had regular virtual sessions with children.

Emerson, a kindergarten boy, asked what children can do to protect themselves.

"It's okay to be scared and it's okay to ask questions about what you should do to protect yourself, but I want to assure you that many people are working to keep our city safe. Even if you get sick, it's all going to be okay. Many doctors in our city have been studying this and learning a lot, "Nelson replied to Emerson in that virtual chat.

Nelson had the luxury of being able to run for the mayor of Amarillo as a Republican or Democrat, the city's tradition, which frees her to get away from politics and talk about the dangers she sees coming out of Washington. .

"We would never take our pain into politics, but that's where we are now. It's a very difficult environment to have conversations about how people feel," he warned.

"I want our leaders to guide us as people, not politicians. I want them to guide us as if they are targeting families who are concerned about mortgage payments and keep the doors open in their businesses and payroll for their small businesses." I don't want them to go off agendas or party lines, "he argued, with an understanding in his voice that what he is asking for now is an impossible dream.

Companies continue to open, despite the Covid-19 outbreak

Texas is one of the most aggressive states in the nation when it comes to reopening the economy and society as a whole, with what Nelson said is fine, despite the fact that his beggar city of Texas became a hotspot from Covid-19.

"Texas is a great state and there is a lot of geography to make decisions regarding our special situation because of these meat packing plants. I think it would have been a wrong decision to stop the entire state just for our county," she said.

Amarillo is also reopening its businesses, even now.

"Well, it's not a light load," Nelson said of the move to reopen.

"I think as a leader, it has never been so simple for me. It is a multifaceted issue. As I asked people to stay home, I knew I was asking companies to close their doors, and that meant they were not going. to be able to make the mortgage payments. That meant maybe they were going to be, if they were food insecure, they were going to worry about eating all the food they had in their pantry and not being able to go to the grocery store and buy more food. There are so many facets to it. It's not just 'Should we stay here so we don't get the virus?' "He said.

Governor Greg Abbott announced this week that a handful of counties, including two that include Amarillo, would delay Phase Two of the reopening process. Despite the city already loosening some restrictions, Nelson noted that there are local companies that choose to remain closed.

"We value having the right to make those decisions as individuals. That is a very American thing. I think that in my city, the residents of Amarillo have done a responsible job of that. Many companies looked at our numbers and said, 'We are not ready to open "even though they had the ability to open across the state, they decided not to. I think a lot of customers are doing the same thing, "said Nelson.

#ALLinYellow

Nelson started an aggressive campaign on social media when his city closed with "ALLinAmarillo", "ALLinTogether" hashtags, to encourage people to understand that if they go "all in", they can flatten the curve and protect the hospital's capacity.

"We needed to send a message and convince people that this is a new form of citizenship. It is not something that we, as Americans, Texans, or Yellows, have had to see as a good neighbor, but going in full means that we are all Okay, take care of each other and do whatever it takes during this unique and challenging time to keep our city safe, "he explained.

It became fashionable — with people who not only published on social networks but also put posters on their windows and on their front lawns.

Now, she posts videos of residents encouraging each other to wear masks and maintain social distance.

"We have used the slogan" I will use one for you, if you use it for me "because it really is a new form of citizenship that would consider others and the needs of others above their own comfort, whether it be the vanity of not wearing a mask or even the discomfort of having a stuffy nose and mouth, "Nelson said.

"I think the people in Amarillo know that stopping the spread of this disease depends largely on the decisions we make as individuals," he added.

Mom of three, working from home

Because she is immunosuppressed by radiation treatment for her cancer, Nelson has spent much of the past two months working from home and facing challenges that many working parents can relate to these days. During one of his virtual press conferences, his daughter was in the next room taking a remote ballet class, and her son was in another room taking trombone classes.

"All of that is happening in the background, playing the trombone, ballet music, and I have to answer tough questions about how the city is responding to keep people safe during a global pandemic. And I thought, 'Wow, I hope I do not forget this moment because it is what it is par excellence & # 39; & # 39 ;, Nelson recalled.

The Mayor of Amarillo credits her family, especially her husband, and her faith for helping her survive.

"You don't live your life every day as if it had an end, but a cancer diagnosis will change so quickly. And then you bring something like this Covid and it has really given our family the gift of enjoying time together and recognizing that relationships that we have are important and we want to invest in them and take care of each other, "said Nelson.

This story has been updated with a statement from Tyson.