Gingrich and Rep. Reed: The Cuomo Coronavirus Nursing Home Disaster: Holding the Governor Accountable

We've had 100 consecutive days of daily briefings, and haven't heard a single real response. While some reporters tried, no individual has been able to get an explanation from Governor Andrew Cuomo about the decisions behind New York State's disastrous nursing home policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

With his press conferences recently ending, Cuomo may think that he will never have to accept responsibility for the state's fatal mistakes.

We cannot allow this to happen.

New York owes each of the bereaved families who lost a parent or grandparent an explanation of why the state was unable to protect our most vulnerable population and what it is doing today to ensure their safety in the future.

The facts speak for themselves. New York State has seen more than 6,300 confirmed deaths in nursing homes and adult care facilities from COVID-19. The death toll is nearly double that of properly accounting for deaths of nursing home residents that occurred in the hospital (which New York State refuses to do).

What led New York to kill so many older people in our nation?

For 46 days, Cuomo and his staff forced nursing homes to receive COVID positive patients.

The medical community, including the Society for Long-Term and Acute Care Medicine (AMDA), quickly pronounced this policy unsafe as it would increase the risk of transmission, endanger lives, and increase the death rate. So quickly, in fact, AMDA's letter of concern was sent to the governor a day after his March 25 order was announced. CMS guidelines also explicitly discourage such policies.

As cries for help and serious questions quickly accumulated about the state order, the governor chose to avoid meeting with stakeholders and instead go to television to joke around with his brother.

The decision to ignore the warnings was fatal.

Although the record is clear, Cuomo has claimed that the Trump administration is at fault, and the state simply did as it was told. Last week, the Governor repeated this defense, despite independent fact-checkers confirming that the claim was completely false.

Given the lack of concrete information available to the public about Cuomo's decision-making process, we wonder what exactly it was that encouraged New York to make the decisions it made. The governor's ties to the powerful advocacy group, the Greater New York Hospital Association, are worth reviewing.

It is not a coincidence, then, that other states with high deaths in nursing homes are also run by Democratic governors who chose to contradict the CDC's guidance.

Do you think this is an imagined conspiracy? It was The Guardian who methodically exposed Cuomo's move to provide immunity to medical executives in silence after receiving massive campaign donations.

Imagine the uproar if these directives and political connections came from a Republican Governor.

If we are going to protect our nation's parents and grandparents in the future, we must overcome deception, get to the truth, and establish the best policies to ensure their safety. This includes addressing a number of issues that have been ignored for too long.

In states like New York, a lack of guidance has led nursing homes to bear the exorbitant cost of conducting regular COVID tests. Without clear support, nursing home leaders and their incredible staff worry that they will fail and be forced to close. Leaving our parents and grandparents homeless is not an option.

General visitation bans are also not a viable policy. The parents and grandparents of our nation bear the burden of this crisis alone, and the cost of prolonged isolation is severe. Instead of ignoring the problem, we should look for any way to facilitate visits with the appropriate protections. As the executive director of the Empire State Assisted Living Association, Lisa Newcomb, recently said, "There are ways to make visits safely."

For months, the media has done little to shed light on the horrible and failed policies of states like New York. The American people deserve real answers and solutions.

US Representative Tom Reed, Republican, represents the 23rd District of Congress in New York.