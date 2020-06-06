Gingrich & Christensen: Coronavirus was a wake-up call – Now US policy. USA And China must reinvent itself

As the United States faces the aftermath of the horrific murder of George Floyd by the police in Minnesota and the subsequent mass protests, we must not forget our previous crisis: the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is clear that the blatant lies, destruction of samples and the silencing of doctors orchestrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) during the coronavirus pandemic amplified the devastation and tragedy that the world has suffered in recent months.

As more data emerged about the Party's cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak and its aggressive actions that followed, Americans have become increasingly skeptical of China's communist totalitarian leadership. A Pew Research poll found that 71 percent of Americans do not trust Secretary General Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding foreign affairs.

FORMER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER ALEX BERENSON: UNREPORTED TRUTHS ABOUT COVID-19 AND LOCKDOWNS

The pandemic was a real wake-up call for both Americans and politicians. He exposed how the oppressive censorship of information by the Chinese Communist Party, global disinformation campaigns, control over critical supply chains, and influence on international organizations threaten the United States. But the threats and challenges we face against Communist-ruled China extend beyond those that arose as a result of the pandemic.

As we wrote in October 2019 in Trump versus China: Facing America's greatest threat, "The interests, security and values ​​that our country appreciates, and the free world in which we are accustomed to living are being challenged."

Finally, "Secretary General Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party are building a different kind of world that threatens the survival of our free and sovereign nation."

The Chinese Communist Party's evil response to the coronavirus outbreak is evidence to support this conclusion. These last months have confirmed that the belief of the EE. USA That the People's Republic of China (PRC) would adopt a more open and free system if it joined the international community was fundamentally wrong.

We now know that China is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which is committed to a Leninist ideology of power. In Xi's own words, the CCP "has always adhered to the lofty ideals of communism."

The United States is now at a critical juncture that will define the future of American policy toward the Chinese regime. The CCP clearly presents threats to the United States. He is committed to Leninist totalitarianism that defines his goals and tactics. We cannot rebuild the relationship we have had for the past 50 years; we need to design a new one.

A critical step in achieving this occurred when the White House published the United States' Strategic Approach to the People's Republic of China. Unlike our approach in the past, which was based on what we hoped would evolve to become the Chinese Communist Party, this approach is based on concrete facts. It accepts realities about the Party and its aggressive actions, often on the Party's own terms. The report highlighted that the ideology and tactics of the Chinese Communist Party challenge our economic interests, values ​​and security.

"To respond to Beijing's challenge," says the report, "the Administration has adopted a competitive approach for the PRC, based on a clear assessment of the CCP's intentions and actions."

But now that we have identified the problems we face with the PRC, we need to build on this approach to find solutions to overcome the challenges in this critical competition with China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

Now we need to design a government-wide strategy based on the framework of this report. We need to analyze all the laws, resources, communication platforms, agencies, departments and tools that we have to facilitate the execution of this strategy. Congress needs to mobilize to fill the gaps.

Recently, we have seen the United States government crack down on many of the CCP's longstanding atrocious behaviors. The State Department's statement that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous when Beijing passed a proposed national security law was significant.

President Trump's announcement that the United States will impose sanctions on officials who have played a role in "smothering" liberties in Hong Kong is a big step.

Bipartisan passage of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act in Congress that will impose sanctions on officials and export restrictions on items that are involved in the oppression of minorities in Xinjiang will help respond to horrendous rights abuses. human of the CCP.

More from Opinion

Finally, the intervention of the Trump administration to reverse a Savings Plan decision that would have invested federal pension funds in Chinese companies that present national security risks and human rights concerns helped us avoid serious problems in the future.

This level of drive and purposeful determination needs to continue.

Overcoming this challenge will also require a society-wide approach. It is necessary to focus on clearly communicating to the American people, using facts and evidence, how the CCP's behaviors can affect our businesses, schools, and investment portfolios.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This influence extends to the movies we watch, the products we consume, and the social media platforms we use. To carry this effort forward, it must extend beyond government and empower all Americans to oppose the Chinese Communist Party's attacks on freedom, human rights, and the rule of law.

These shared values ​​and the ingenuity of the American people built the United States as the strong and resilient world leader that it is today. Ultimately, they are what you will see us through this competition with China.

Claire Christensen is co-author of "Trump vs. China".

To read, listen and see more of Newt's comments, visit Gingrich360.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH