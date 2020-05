Ginny Di He has done it again. She has created an absolutely amazing video. Her recent video is a love song called "Melee Range" and it is a jazzy love song Dungeons and Dragons word games and terms. I love the creativity that is used in videos like this and it's a riot to see and hear. I think one of my favorite lines is from the choir:

I want you in close range, I want you close enough to stab

It's absolutely fantastic