Gio Urshela's grand slam propels red-hot Yankees beyond the Red Sox

The Yankees could hardly have guided the beginning of this season better.

With Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox, they have won five straight games and their lineup appears to be as good as advertised.

And in Saturday's victory, Gio Urshela proved that last season was no accident.

Now the Yankees just have to see if this crazy 60-game season will actually be played.

Meanwhile, they will go to the sweep series over Boston on Sunday in the Bronx.

Aaron Judge homered for the fourth straight game with a bang in the first inning.

"I've been excited about Aaron since before summer camp, when he got the OK to start hitting and everything was going well right away," said Boone of Judge, who was left out during spring training in March with a fractured rib. “He took a lot of at-bats and looked great. He was able to do a lot because physically he felt good. It's impacting us in such a big way. "

He is not alone.

They added four runs in the second. Luke Voit, Mike Tauchman and Gary Sanchez each launched to lead the inning and loaded the bases for Urshela, who hit a grand slam that bounced off the top of the wall in the center to make it 5-0.

The Yankees also welcomed Masahiro Tanaka, who made his first start to the season after being hit in the head by a line from Giancarlo Stanton during a simulated game on July 4.

Tanaka, on a strict pitch count, allowed two runs, one won, in 2 ² / ₃ innings. They threw it after 51 pitches after struggling on top of the third.

He walked Andrew Benintendi with one out and then allowed a single to Kevin Pillar. After Rafael Devers lined up to the center for the second outing, Tanaka doubled to center-right to Xander Bogaerts. That led to Benintendi and Pillar scored when Gleyber Torres misinterpreted the pitch to second.

Boone went with left-hander Luis Avilan to face left-hander Mitch Moreland and Avilan responded by striking out to keep him in a three-run game.

The Yankees squandered the opportunity to increase their lead in the fourth. Urshela and Brett Gardner took a walk to force Boston starter Zack Godley to leave the game. After Chris Mazza struck out DJ LeMahieu, Judge walked to load the bases, but Gleyber Torres flew to the center to end the threat.

Never mind.

While Avilan was the first of the minor bullpen arms that Boone turned to on Saturday, the most notable may have been Nick Nelson, who made his MLB debut and delivered three scoreless innings. The 24-year-old was chosen in the fourth round and finished last season with Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre.

He got help from Urshela, who showed all facets of her game.

In addition to the home run, Urshela caught the Red Sox nap after her walk in the room and stole a base. And then Urshela showed her defense later in the game.

Nelson claimed the final of the top of the sixth when Christian Vazquez hit the ground on the third base line. Urshela sent it and upon entering dirty territory and fired a perfect shot at Voit at first.

David Hale took over in the seventh and pitched the last three innings.