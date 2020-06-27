Girl with garden hose to fight house fire caught in ring chamber

She is a budding firefighter.

A young woman from the north of the state, identified by the police as "Ali," was caught on the doorbell camera video doing her best to help put out a fire at a neighbor's home in Rye, CBS2 reported.

When smoke came out of the windows of the multi-family home, Ali took action. The girl ran out of her house, grabbed a neighbor's garden hose, and started spraying the house with water.

Ali soon received support when the local fire department appeared with more heavy equipment.

Everyone living in the home was able to safely leave, and no injuries were reported, the station said.