Giuliani and Kerik criticize Chicago mayor after mass shootings

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, and his former senior police officer, Bernard Kerik, criticized Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday night after a mass shooting outside a funeral home in Los Angeles City. Winds that left at least 14 wounded.

Both Giuliani and Kerik criticized Lightfoot for their public comments on reports that President Trump planned to deploy federal troops in the city due to his increased shooting. Lightfoot accused the president of "gambling" and said federal agents would make the community less safe, according to WBEZ.com.

"Any other form of militarized assistance within our borders that would not be under our control or under the direct command of the Chicago Police Department would spell disaster," he reportedly wrote.

Kerik turned to Twitter and asked, "So you still don't think you need help from @realdonaldtrump and the federal law enforcement agencies?"

Giuliani, who was once Kerik's chief in New York, said the victims in Chicago were fighting for their lives and asked his followers to pray for them. He wrote: "If Mayor Lightfoot had accepted @realDonaldTrump's help earlier, many lives would have been saved."

ABC 7 Chicago reported that Trump will announce a new initiative Wednesday that aims to fight crime in Chicago by deploying federal troops.

The report said Lightfoot seemed to soften his tone toward the president the previous Monday and said: "We welcome the royal association, but not the dictatorship. We do not accept authoritarianism."