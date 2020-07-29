Giuliani beats the Portland mayor & # 39; pathetic & # 39; for managing disturbances, defends the dispatch of federal agents

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani criticized Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for his response to the violence and crime that gripped his city, and told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast on Wednesday Wheeler "should have been fired 10 weeks ago."

"Anyone in America who wants to fuss, go to Portland," Giuliani told host Dave Anthony. "You can rampage like crazy. You can smash open windows. You can steal liquor. You can steal dresses. You can steal televisions. And even if you get arrested, you will be gone in six hours."

"In the meantime, you have a mayor who has shown his support by mutinying with you and trying to attack the federal building. He is trying to blame the federal government, which tells you how pathetic it is."

Wheeler has come under fire from President Trump and other Republicans for his handling of the riots that followed since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

PORTLAND MAYOR TEAR-GASSED BY FEDERAL AGENTS, RIOT DECLARED

Things came to a head last week, when Wheeler was interrupted by protesters as he was trying to head to a demonstration. The night ended in another riot, when Wheeler's security details clashed with protesters.

Giuliani, who is also President Trump's personal lawyer, defended the dispatch of federal agents to Portland and denied the allegations that his presence has exacerbated tensions.

"The federal government did not arrive until a week ago. That [the riots] have been going on for two months. And the federal government is doing one thing and one thing. They are protecting the federal building that they [the rioters] have promised. shoot down and they have the proper law enforcement officers there to do it, "Giuliani said. "They haven't presented the military. That is another complete lie from the lunatic left. They are using DEA agents, ATF agents, and other civil law enforcement organizations."

The former New York mayor also questioned the descriptions of the agents as "secret police" by some critics.

"That is ridiculous. They are not secret police, [there is] no secret about them," he said. "They say they are dressed in civilian clothes. Well, of course they are dressed in civilian clothes. My most effective police officers [in New York] were dressed in civilian clothes … Sometimes you want a uniform to discourage someone from doing it [crime]. A Sometimes we are dealing with a more sophisticated problem: You want a police officer who cannot be recognized, so that we can look at the crime and then make the arrest.

"This is," Giuliani added, "a complete Democratic hoax."

