Giuliani criticizes Bolton as "total traitor", amid claims of memories

President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, criticized John Bolton as a "total traitor" as excerpts emerged from the memoirs of the next national security adviser that revealed previously unreported claims about him, the president, and members of its administration.

During an interview on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Mary", Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, accused Bolton of making false accusations in his memoirs, "The Room Where It Happened."

BOLTON MEMOIR DISCUSS THE POSSIBILITY OF REPLACING PENCE, THE INVASION & # 39; FRESCA & # 39; FROM VENEZUELA AND MORE

"He is a total traitor," said Giuliani. "I've known him for 10 years. He says all kinds of things about me in that book. He was never man enough to come up to me and bring that up with me when we were in administration, when I was representing the president."

Giuliani added: "If you had a real problem with my representation of the President, or a legal problem that the President had, as an attorney for the President and his friend for 10 years, do you think he would have been man enough to tell me? He wrote it for sell books. "

Bolton's book contained several sections on Giuliani, specifically detailing his involvement in the Ukraine controversy that led to the President's removal and acquittal earlier this year.

According to the memoirs, on March 25, 2019, Trump called Bolton to the Oval Office, but Bolton says he found the president sitting in a small dining room alongside personal attorneys Giuliani and Jay Sekulow. Giuliani was "the source of the stories about [then-Ukrainian Ambassador Marie] Yovanovitch," whom Giuliani said was "being protected" by George Kent, another State Department official. Trump ordered Yovanovitch fired at the meeting, according to the book.

Speaking to Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "protested that Giuliani's accusations were simply not true and said he would call Trump," who had complained that the diplomat was "talking badly" to us, according to the reports.

On April 23, Trump and then-Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney were in the Oval Office on the phone with Giuliani. Giuliani told Trump that Yovanovich "had spoken to President-elect Zelensky to tell him that Trump himself wanted certain investigations by Ukrainian prosecutors to be stopped."

Bolton writes that Giuliani offered "no evidence" about the call for the allegations, which included that Yovanovitch was "protecting Hillary Clinton" because his campaign could be under investigation in Ukraine, "and there was some connection to Joe Biden's son Hunter. , I eat well."

BUMTON FIRE TRUMP ON MEMORY: & # 39; COMPOSED OF LIES AND FALSE STORIES & # 39;

Bolton, meanwhile, wrote that Trump said he wanted "nothing to do with Ukraine," claiming that "they attacked me."

Trump's comments, Bolton says, refer to what Trump saw as the Clinton campaign's efforts, "aided by Hunter Biden, to harm Trump in 2016 and 2020." When [US diplomat Kurt] Volker tried to say something, Trump replied, "I don't give a shit …". When another official intervened saying "we couldn't allow a failed state, presumably a Ukraine where the effective government had collapsed," Trump replied, "Talk to Rudy and Joe … I want the f-king DNC server."

Bolton writes: "I was struck by the simple mentality of pushing for a Trump-Zelensky face-to-face meeting where 'Giuliani's problems' could be solved, an approach that Mulvaney seemed to share from his frequent meetings with [ Gordon] Sondland told [the NSC official] Fiona Hill to take the whole thing to the White House Council office; she accurately quoted me saying, "I am not part of any drug business that Sondland and Mulvaney They're preparing. "I thought the whole thing was bad policy, legally questionable, and unacceptable as presidential behavior. Was it a factor in my subsequent resignation? Yes, but as one of the many 'straws' that contributed to my departure ".

Hill, a former White House expert in Russia, testified in Trump's impeachment proceedings that Bolton distanced himself from the effort to take advantage of Ukrainian investigations in exchange for a White House meeting, warning that Giuliani was a "hand grenade" that was "going" to explode everyone, "according to the transcripts.

But on Thursday, Giuliani reacted to the excerpts, saying he "could prove" that he "never discussed what he says about Ukraine about me."

BOLTON ACCUSES TRUMPET OF & # 39; OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AS A FORM OF LIFE & # 39 ;, ASKING XI OF CHINA FOR HELP IN THE 2020 ELECTIONS

"He calls me a hand grenade," said Giuliani. "I feel very, very flattered by that, because it is a hydrogen bomb."

"The statements this guy has made for 10 years and he's calling me a hand grenade?" Giuliani continued. "Most presidents were too scared to have him in the cabinet because they were afraid he would take us to war over Central Park or something."

He added: "Bad boy. No character."

The president, meanwhile, downloaded Bolton in an exclusive interview with Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night. And, in a series of tweets early Thursday, Trump called Bolton "Wacko," "silly," and "bored and unhappy fool who just wanted to go to war." Noting that the New York Times had described Bolton's book as "extremely tedious," Trump added: "President Bush also fired him. Bolton is incompetent!"

The Justice Department is seeking an emergency order preventing the publication of Bolton's book, saying that Bolton had deliberately omitted the necessary classification review process and that his manuscript still contains classified information.

Bolton served as a national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019 and was a United Nations ambassador to the George W. Bush administration.

Gregg Re and John Roberts of Fox News contributed to this report.