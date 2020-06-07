Giuliani "disappointed" in reports that Bush will not endorse Trump's reelection; says Romney has a 'chip on his shoulder'

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani did not appear concerned on Sunday by reports that established Republicans publicly say they will not vote for the president in the November general election.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, said he was "disappointed" to read reports that former President George W. Bush and Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, would not vote for Trump in November, saying that Bush needs to "get over" Trump's attack on his brother, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, and that Romney has a "chip on his shoulder."

"The Bushes are wounded," Giuliani said in "Sunday Morning Futures." "They are wounded internally. And my point of view is that you get over it. I mean, the reality is that this country is bigger than your personal anger at Trump. "

He added: “There is a personal anger that affects your decisions. And I am very disappointed that the difference between Trump and [Democratic presidential candidate Joe] Biden is very palpable for anyone with Republican values. "

Giuliani's comments come after a New York Times report indicated that Bush and Romney would not support Trump, and like other prominent Republican establishments they have expressed reservations against backing the Republican president for another period or publicly endorsing Biden. .

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell became the last member of the Republican Party old guard on Sunday to announce that he will not vote for President Trump in the November general election. Instead, Powell made it clear that when he goes to the polls this fall, he will be voting for Biden.

"I am very close to Joe Biden on a social and political issue," Powell said on CNN's "State of the Union." "I have worked with him for 35, 40 years. And now he is the candidate and I will vote for him."

Along with Romney and former President Bush, the New York Times reports that Jeb Bush and Cindy McCain, the wife of late Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona, are also considering voting against Trump in November.

Shocking criticism of Trump by his own former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and admission by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska that he is "fighting" to vote for his own party's acting president have only increased the Speculation that Trump could see a great riot against Republicans established in the general election.

Still, the president has the support of Republican leaders in Congress, such as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, as well as the backing of former rivals like Republican Sens. Ted Texas Cross and Rand Paul of Kentucky.