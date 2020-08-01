Give De Blasio credit for at least trying to reopen New York schools

Give Mayor Bill de Blasio credit: Unlike many other progressive leaders across the United States, he has not given up on reopening schools this fall.

That does not mean that the reopening plan he and Foreign Minister Richard Carranza unveiled on Friday is remotely perfect. But they were basically aimed only at meeting Governor Andrew Cuomo's arbitrary deadline for the city's plan to bring students "safely" in September.

And they gave the government a small reason to argue (although Cuomo can always find some reason to torture the mayor). For example, schools won't open if COVID-19 rates exceed 3 percent in the city, a much more cautious standard than experts demand.

But the teachers union does not sell: The head of the United Federation of Teachers, Mike Mulgrew, demands frequent teacher tests to begin with.

And the normally inactive principals union cares about whether school staff can really get kids to wear masks for more than five hours a day. Union chief Mark Cannizzaro also questions whether "instructional designs" are robust enough.

The plan has groups of students who stay together throughout the school day, so if a student or teacher tests positive, only their specific classroom should be closed (for two weeks); the building will remain open unless the city's testing and tracing program reveals a widespread outbreak. Students and staff who feel ill will be sent home.

All of this is completely reasonable, and evidence that the mayor and chancellor are really looking for ways to keep schools open, despite enormous resistance from unions.

Unfortunately, the plan does not cover Public Defender Jumaane Williams' point that children under the age of 10 don't seem to spread the mistake, so everyone could return, without the need for "blended learning" that has at least half of them trapped at home every school day.

We are not convinced that the Department of Education can achieve this, but at least the mayor is trying. At least he understands, along with Dr. Robert Redfield, chief of the Centers for Disease Control, that it is in the "public health interest" to reopen public schools.