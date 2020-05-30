Gladiator Star says a sequel could keep happening

Gladiator It recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. In fact, the movie was even slated to return to theaters to celebrate the occasion until the pandemic happened and plans were canceled. But still, it seems like we haven't seen the latest in the franchise as subsequent conversations have been going on.

Despite dating in the summer, the Ridley Scott epic won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. It was also the fourth highest grossing film of 2000 and spawned a large number of sword and sandal films such as Troy, Alexanderand Kingdom of heavens. Of course, Crowe's character Maximus died in the end, but there have been rumors for years of a Gladiator 2 script doing the rounds.

While not much is known about it, producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald revealed in November 2018 that they were definitely planning a sequel, and while it's been pretty quiet since then, star Connie Nielsen recently provided an update, saying:

“So we had news from the producers. I think it's just a question of which movie comes first on Ridley's tight schedule. " the Wonder Woman The actress then clarified further, saying, "I think it's a matter of (current circumstances) and we can go back to work." But I would be interested in doing (the movie), for sure. I mean, obviously it's a wonderful project, so of course I'd be interested. "



Scott is definitely a busy man despite being 82 years old. But how did he Alien franchise, open the risk of running Gladiator on the ground with unnecessary aftermath. On the other hand, it depends on which direction you choose to go.

For example, a follow-up idea would have resurrected Maximus as he struggles through various periods of history. On paper, this sounds great. It's like the opening title sequence in X-Men Origins: Wolverine where Logan and Sabertooth fight through generations of war. And the script was also written by Nick Cave. Yes, rock star Nick Cave.

But it would have a very different tone and feel compared to the first movie. Not to mention that Crowe is 56 years old and not exactly in top shape right now. This idea was eventually deemed too different and ambitious, but Parkes and MacDonald have a different angle. Apparently, they want to pick up the story 30 years after the first movie and follow Nielsen's Lucius, Lucila's son.

While we suppose it might be interesting, the idea of Gladiator 2 You still feel bad at the end of the day. It is an iconic film that works in a unique way and frankly, not all stories in the cinema must go on.