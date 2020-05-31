Glaxo plans to produce 1 billion booster doses of vaccines for coronavirus immunization





Pharmaceutical companies are busy trying to devise a COVID-19 vaccine to address concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. And it appears that GlaxoSmithKline Plc has already planned plans to produce a billion doses of a vaccine adjuvant that can help reduce the amount of vaccine required per dose. However, this can only come out next year. An adjuvant is added to some vaccines to improve the immune response and has been shown to create stronger and longer lasting immunity against infections than the vaccine alone. It can also improve the likelihood of administering an effective vaccine that can be manufactured to scale. Glaxo is currently in collaboration with Sanofi to develop an experimental vaccine. With the number of COVID-19 deaths now beyond 350,000, most are monitoring the progress of vaccine development efforts. But part of the London-based company's plan is to do the adjuvant at sites in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Manufacturing is underway and they are now trying to find ways to increase capacities, Bloomberg reported. It is worth noting that Glaxo does not expect to benefit from this initiative. Rather, it is more about aiding in rushed efforts to create a vaccine that can help control the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The update comes shortly after CEO Emma Walmsley said Sanofi's goal is to do hundreds of millions of doses annually by the end of 2021. Glaxo also agreed to share its insights with other vaccine developers, starting with the University of Queensland. in Australia. "This collaboration brings together two of the world's largest vaccine companies. By combining our science and technologies, we believe we can help accelerate the global effort to develop a vaccine to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19" Walmsley said in an official statement.

In collaboration, Sanofi will contribute its COVID-19 protein S antigen based on recombinant DNA technology. This is the same technology to produce an exact genetic match to the proteins found on the surface of the virus.

On behalf of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, they will contribute their proven pandemic adjuvant technology. The use of an adjuvant may be of particular importance in a pandemic situation, as it can reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, allowing more vaccine doses to be produced, and thus helping to protect more people.




